Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Gen V.

Gen V takes a new look at the world of The Boys while including everything that the original show is remembered for. The spinoff kicked off with a three-episode premiere, introducing Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), and the rest of the cast, as well as setting up a terrifying mystery. The secret facility referred to as "the Woods" is unknown to the general population at Godolkin University, and it's obvious why. Among Vought's many atrocities, human experimentation has always been near the top of the list, and Gen V continues that tradition. Though what makes the Woods unique isn't clear, Vought is up to its old tricks, this time with Godolkin as an accomplice.

Certainly, a school for young supes was destined to hold secrets, especially when they work closely with an organization as corrupt as Vought. But the Woods is a particularly dark addition to the series. Imprisoning and experimenting on supes isn't a new low for the villainous company, but leaving their families to believe the subjects dead and the brutal treatment within the facility is far from good. Both Vought and Godolkin keep the secret for fear of their own public image, but with a group of determined students with dreams of heroism on the case, that may prove difficult. There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Woods. Even how the facility got its name remains unexplained, but the series has set it up as a major conflict, and it's already clear that the Woods is a danger to those trapped there and anyone trying to dig deeper.

How Does 'Gen V' Introduce the Woods?

Starting with a desperate escape attempt, the Woods is first mentioned when Sam (Asa Germann) is free and chased down by guards. He shouts that he won't go back to the Woods as Marie and Andre help to trap him again, believing him to be a rogue individual on drugs. In his attempted escape, Sam demonstrates his powers and almost makes it out but is ultimately sedated and returned to captivity. But that's not his only plea for help. Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger), better known as Golden Boy, has a recurring dream of a young Sam calling for help and a vision of woods outside his door. But he has no idea what it means.

As the series continues, more references to the Woods form a picture of the place. It is a secret Vought-owned lab in the basement of Godolkin that imprisons young supes for experimentation. Full of top security and armed guards, it's a well-kept secret. Though the Woods isn't actually in a forest, the windowless walls are decorated with posters of trees. Small glimpses of what's going on include Sam under restraints as scientists conduct tests on him. Later, Sam is in his cell, complete with a floor that can electrocute him. Certainly, whatever they are doing is not good. Vought's CEO, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), calls to ask if the Woods was a part of Golden Boy's death, revealing that any news about it leaking will be terrible for the company and the school, but she doesn't explain why.

What Mysteries About the Woods Does 'Gen V' Leave Open?

There are still a lot of questions about the Woods in the series, starting with what they want. Though it's clear they are doing some testing on their prisoners, the show has yet to explain their goal. Are they trying to make more powerful supes, rework the Compound V in their systems, or what? Vought keeps many secrets, especially regarding the creation of their supes, but this one seems to be important. The Woods' history isn't discussed either. Vought has been making supes and keeping secret for decades, and they undoubtedly have maintained secret labs since the beginning. The Woods could be one of those, or it could be a later addition. This likely goes back to the goal. What they are testing for could be something they've studied from the beginning or a recent complication.

Another mystery is who are the prisoners. It's unclear how many prisoners the Woods holds. When Andre breaks into Brink's (Clancy Brown) office, he finds many "patient files" in the Woods file on his computer, but Andre is focused on Sam, not the others. Though it's unclear if all the files are shown, there are at least thirteen people in the Woods. But why are these prisoners taken? So far, only Sam has been explored, and a few things could contribute to his imprisonment. For one, it could be about what powers he has. Sam displays super strength, and Vought may want to recreate it. It could also be his genetics. Sam and his brother both have notable powers, and Sam could have been judged the spare that they can test for answers. On a darker note, Sam has mental health complications, which he blamed on the Compound V he received as a baby, which could be why Vought wants to study him. Before the Woods, Sam spent time in the Sage Grove Center, which appears and is destroyed in The Boys. But at some point, Vought faked Sam's suicide and sent him to the Woods. He also had a violent reaction to the news of Compound V, which could have contributed to Vought's selection process. Whatever the criteria for going to the Woods, it's not a pleasant place.

Who Knows About the Woods in 'Gen V'?

While the Woods may be a mystery, many seem to know about it. Obviously, Ashley Barrett and other higher-ups at Vought are aware, as are several at Godolkin University. Brink was involved and died for it. The dean, Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), is also running tests. Even Andre's father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), is aware enough to recognize the name and warn his son to lay off the mystery. And obviously, the guards, scientists, and prisoners are aware. But more will be learned as Andre investigates. He brings in Cate (Maddie Phillips) first and, later, Emma (Lizze Broadway), who actually makes it inside. With Emma temporarily trapped in the Woods, Andre brings Marie and Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor) in on the secret, making several more investigators to reveal the Woods' secrets and likely cause Vought some issues. As the series continues, more is bound to be revealed about the Woods, but for now, it seems safe to say that it is yet another of Vought's horrific ideas that need to be destroyed.

New episodes of Gen V premiere Fridays on Prime Video.