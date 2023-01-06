While we are still waiting for the announcement of the premiere date for Amazon’s much-awaited The Boys spin-off Gen V, Deadline reports that a writer's room is starting soon in anticipation of a Season 2 pickup, as the streamer is quite happy with the first season. The writer’s room will be led by executive producer Michele Fazekas, who serves as sole showrunner as her longtime writing partner Tara Butters is taking a break. Fazekas and Butters served as co-showrunners for the upcoming Gen V season 1.

As a spin-off, the series is set at America’s only college for young adult superheroes which is run by Vought International. The series will explore the lives of “hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.” The first trailer revealed at CCXP last year showcased the gore and glory of being enrolled Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, a safe space for future supes to "thrive."

Per the report, the separation is amicable as Butters needs time off from business to spend time with family. Fazekas and Butters have been partners for two and a half decades, spanning their entire careers. The duo earned two WGA nominations for their work on Law & Order: SVU. They also created and executive produced series like the CW’s Reaper and ABC’s Emergence and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. Furthermore, the duo served as executive producers/showrunners on ABC’s Marvel’s Agent Carter and Resurrection.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as witty and lovable Polarity, Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa along with Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Some characters from the original series will also crossover, as A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) all appear in the trailer.

Season 1 is developed by Craig Rosenberg, with Fazekas and Butters serving as co-showrunners. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Rosenberg serve as executive producers alongside Fazekas, Butters, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr.

Though it is expected to drop sometime this year no release date has been set for Gen V, you can watch out this space for the latest developments and check out the trailer below: