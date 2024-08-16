This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Gena Rowlands' captivating performance in A Woman Under the Influence showcases the complexity of mental health with emotional depth.

John Cassavete's film presents an empowered depiction of mental health and acceptance, challenging societal norms and stereotypes.

Through intimate storytelling and raw emotion, A Woman Under the Influence highlights the importance of individuality and self-expression.

The name Gena Rowlands may not ring a bell for casual moviegoers, but for anyone who has seen A Woman Under the Influence, that name represents the pinnacle of screen acting. Rowlands, who recently passed away at 94, had a prolific and storied career as an actor and recurring collaborator with her husband, John Cassavetes. At the peak of their powers, Cassavetes directed Rowlands in A Woman Under the Influence in 1974, an overwhelmingly sensual film about an undiagnosed mentally ill woman finding personal agency in a world that simply doesn't understand her. In a highly mental-health-conscious society, this film, thanks to a Hall of Fame performance by the late Gena Rowlands, presents an empowered depiction of mental health and acceptance with the emotional transparency needed to fully explore these issues.

A Woman Under The Influence Mabel Longhetti, desperate and lonely, is married to a Los Angeles municipal construction worker, Nick. Increasingly unstable, especially in the company of others, she craves happiness, but her extremely volatile behavior convinces Nick that she poses a danger to their family and decides to commit her to an institution for six months. Alone with a trio of kids to raise on his own, he awaits her return, which holds more than a few surprises. Release Date November 18, 1974 Director John Cassavetes Cast Gena Rowlands , Peter Falk Runtime 155 minutes

Gena Rowlands and John Cassavetes Explore Mental Health in 'A Woman Under the Influence'

The way Marlon Brando is lauded for breaking all the rules of screen acting with his brand of internalized method acting should absolutely apply to Gena Rowlands, a revelatory and dynamic actor who brought an unprecedented level of intimacy to the screen that made her at one with the camera. Younger audiences are likely to associate her with The Notebook, directed by her son, Nick Cassavetes, but her legacy-defining work lies in her partnership with John Cassavetes. Together, they made daring and expressively humane dramas like Minnie and Moskowitz, Opening Night, Gloria, and Love Streams. Cassavetes' use of handheld close-up shots to capture the depths of his actor's soul and facial expressions perfectly complemented his wife's explosive but soulful acting.

In no other film did their magic shine more than in A Woman Under the Influence, the story of a stay-at-home mother of three kids, Mabel Longhetti (Rowlands) with an eccentric personality. Her husband, Nick (Peter Falk), is a construction foreman who struggles to connect and understand his wife's mercurial ways, but he possesses an undying love and oath to her. While it's never explicitly diagnosed, Mabel's unpredictable mood swings suggest that she suffers from bipolar disorder. One moment, she appears cold and standoffish; in the next, she will be forthright to the point of being intrusive to others' personal space. While her surrounding blue-collar milieu thinks she's "crazy," Mabel is a loving mother and decent human being trying to navigate the world and her own neurosis the best she can.

Cassavetes is praised for directing narrative films that evoke the rawness of a documentary. A Woman Under the Influence, devoid of a traditional plot or high concept, feels like we're being transported inside the home of a genuine working-class family. Hollywood production designs could never recreate the lived-in aesthetic of the Longhetti home, their attire, and the grounded working-class atmosphere that Cassavetes seamlessly brings to life. In a rare Academy Award feat, the husband and wife team both received Oscar nominations for the same film, Best Director and Best Actress, respectively. Their creative and personal kinship is evident in the palpable humanity emanating from the screen in Woman Under the Influence. It would've been so easy for a director to exploit Mabel's mental illness for cheap shock value, but Cassavetes' camera is inseparably magnetic to Rowlands. The actor's performance is a daring high-wire act for various reasons, but the element posing as the trickiest obstacle is restraint. While Mabel is quite animated and boisterous when talking to her kids, other parents, and Nick's co-workers, Rowlands refrains from engaging in self-loathing. Cassavetes laces the film with a true affection towards this community and its inhabitants that keeps the film humane.

Gena Rowlands Takes a Sympathetic Approach to Portraying a Complicated Person

Image Via Faces Distribution

Labeling Gena Rowlands' work in A Woman Under the Influence as anything less than transcendent would be a grave understatement. Before she stepped in front of the cameras for this 1974 film, screen performances were rarely this transparent and soul-searching. Rowlands' performance straddles the line between loud, ostentatious theatrics and reserved mundanity. Mabel's condition causes her to explode into a hostile rage that channels into depression, but Rowlands does not take any pride in bringing her character to such a low emotional state. Because she blesses the screen with a great range of vulnerability, her manic episodes carry a tragic undertone. Her life seems idyllic, yet this shapeless entity in her psyche prevents her from complying with society's standards for "normal" behavior.

Mabel makes every benign activity — dropping her kids off at school, hosting a party, and even relaxing in her bed — out to be a grueling exercise. Tranquil moments are upended by her running through her house or barking commands at her kids. She engages in these dramatic tendencies because she's self-conscious about appearing pleasant and well-meaning around others. The problem is that her efforts to act cordial and hospitable become overbearing, as she tries to overcompensate for her peculiar aura, which is how she gets mixed up with a man at a bar who oversteps his boundaries later that night. The moment that distills Mabel's complex is the gobsmacking dinner scene when Nick unexpectedly invites his co-workers into his home for a spaghetti and wine feast. Being a friendly host, she makes sure everyone is served and enjoys their dinner, but she becomes extremely forthright when she intrudes on the workers' personal lives by interrogating their marital status. This sequence is cringe-inducing not because of her actions, but because Mabel's goodhearted attempt to be affable with her guests is driving her sense of alienation, as Nick eventually snaps at her for overstepping.

Gena Rowlands' Mabel Represents Individuality in 'A Woman Under the Influence'

Image via Faces Distribution

As Mabel's troubling behavior, exacerbated by her drinking, grows worse, she is sent away for psychiatric treatment. When she returns, she appears to be "cured," and Nick throws her a welcome home party. However, her apprehensive and reserved state suggests something abnormal. As a viewer who embraced Mabel regardless of her flaws, we feel unsettled because she's not being true to herself. In one of the film's most touching but devastating moments, a frustrated Nick pulls Mabel aside and shouts "Just be yourself!" At this awkward party, where everyone is walking on eggshells, Nick has an epiphany. He realizes that he loves his wife because of her unorthodox behavior. Unfortunately, Mabel reveals that she underwent electroshock therapy, putting the return of her old authentic self in jeopardy. After a harrowing turn of events where Mabel harms herself, she recognizes that she can take solace in the affection of her loving and accepting husband.

What makes A Woman Under the Influence such a positive affirmation of mental health is its lack of judgment of its main character. Not only does John Cassavetes admire Mabel's idiosyncrasy, but he wishes everyone could channel her honesty and self-expression for the betterment of their individuality. A Woman Under the Influence's sympathetic portrait of mental health was made possible by a tour de force performance by Gena Rowlands. She inhabits her character with enough radiant warmth to seep through the screen. Cassavetes' intimate style allows Mabel to spiritually connect with the audience despite seeming unapproachable to the characters on screen. A Woman Under the Influence is one of the rawest emotional expressions ever put on celluloid. The legendary Gena Rowlands will be missed, but we should consider ourselves lucky that we can always revisit her mesmerizing performance in A Woman Under the Influence.

A Woman Under the Influence is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max