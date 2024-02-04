A four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner, Gena Rowlands is an immensely talented star, perhaps most known for her indie collaborations with her actor-filmmaker late husband, John Cassavetes. Although she has retired from acting, Rowlands has left a huge mark in the film industry with her incredible, authentic, and naturalistic acting skills, as well as memorable movie roles that helped shape cinema.

While the star has been in mostly independent films, viewers may also recognize her from big blockbusters — one of her last projects was The Notebook, in which she played older Allie. From Another Woman to A Woman Under the Influence, these are the best Gena Rowlands movies that cemented her as a trailblazer of American cinema.

10 'Another Woman' (1988)

Director: Woody Allen

Another Woman stars Rowlands as Marion Post, a philosophy professor who unintentionally overhears a private conversation between a psychiatrist and her patient named Hope, played by Mia Farrow. As Marion eavesdrops, she becomes moved by Hope's regrets and despair, which leads her to reevaluate her own life. She then realizes that her coldness has made her distant from her friends and family, ultimately becoming captivated by the idea of changing her ways.

Despite being directed by one of the most controversial filmmakers of all time, Another Woman is undoubtedly an intriguing watch that provides viewers with a captivating character study. It is a complex, at times even touching film that features a great performance from the undeniably talented actor. Another Woman makes audiences rethink if they really should be watching it, in the sense that it is utterly voyeuristic.

9 'A Child is Waiting' (1963)

Director: John Cassavetes

Based on Abby Man's Westinghouse Studio One teleplay, John Cassavetes' enthralling drama A Child is Waiting centers on Judy Garland's music teacher Jean Hansen, who quickly bonds with her students at a state mental hospital. She forms a strong connection with 12-year-old Reuben (Bruce Ritchey), who was left in the institution by his parents, Sophie (Gena Rowlands) and Ted (Steven Hill), following their divorce.

Dealing with sensitive themes regarding children with intellectual disabilities or emotionally disturbed, Cassavetes' 1963 movie features emotional performances from those involved, and sees the filmmaker attempting at mainstream cinema. Despite its box office loss of $2 million, A Child is Waiting was generally well-received, and features a very good Tomatometer score of 92%. It is not one of the director's best, but it is far from being a bad film, either.

8 'Lonely Are the Brave' (1962)

Director: David Miller

Adapted from Edward Abbey's novel The Brave Cowboy, Lonely Are the Brave is a black-and-white Western following a man (Kirk Douglas) who feels like he doesn't belong in the modern world. In order to be imprisoned alongside his convict friend Paul, played by Michael Kane, Jack deliberately gets into a barroom fight. When the police come after him, though, he heads for the hills and the hunt breaks out after finding out his friend does not want to escape after all.

Filmed in the area in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico, David Miller's underrated Western movie features beautiful imagery on top of its thoroughly entertaining narrative. It is one of Kirk Douglas' films that he has made (via Far Out Magazine). "I love the theme that if you try to be an individual, society will crush you," the actor revealed. Rowlands skilfully portrays Jack's best friend's wife, Jerry Bondi.

7 'Minnie and Moskowitz' (1971)

Director: John Cassavetes

Rowlands and Seymour Cassel join forces in the underrated 1970s film Minnie and Moskowitz, bringing to life the title roles. Minnie Moore is an aging beauty feeling depressed after being dumped by her married boyfriend and wondering if she will ever find true love. When she meets the shaggy-haired parking lot attendant Seymour during a blind date that goes terribly wrong, he falls hopelessly in love with Minnie. Minnie then agrees to go on a date with him, and a connection blossoms between the two.

Despite being a low-budget production, Minnie and Moskowitz earned Cassavetes, Rowland's then-husband, a Writers Guild of America Award for Best Comedy Written Directly for the Screen — and deservedly so. The 1971 movie, which meditates on unlikely relationships, may not be a must-see masterpiece in the genre. However, it is surely a well-made film that fans of independent comedies in particular would like to check out. It is clear that Cassavetes incorporated some elements of his real-life relationship in this, making Minnie and Moskowitz a truly endearing and special watch.

6 'Night on Earth' (1991)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

This arthouse comedy-drama by Jim Jarmusch presents five different segments, each filmed inside a cab ride and set in a different city around the world: Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Rome, and Helsinki. One of them features taxi driver Corky (Winona Ryder), who is paired with a Hollywood casting agent (Rowlands). The other is a Parisian chauffeur (Isaach de Bankolé) who must engage in a debate with some noisy diplomats.

Featuring a beautiful Tom Waits soundtrack, Night on Earth is a highly entertaining slice-of-life film that will keep audiences invested in its unusual screenplay and realistic dialogue. Equal parts funny and somewhat sad, Jarmusch's uniquely creative film explores the tenderness of nights, conversations with strangers, and human connection. It was Rowland's first movie role after the death of her husband and work partner, Cassavetes.

5 'Gloria' (1980)

Director: John Cassavetes

Cassavetes' avant-garde Gloria leans more towards the commercial side. However, it does not go without the filmmaker's characteristic magical touch. When the mafia murders a Puerto Rican young boy's (John Adams) family, his tough neighbor Gloria, played wonderfully by Rowlands, reluctantly becomes his guardian. The pair then flee from the mob in New York City in possession of a book that the gangsters want.

Thanks to Rowlands' impeccable performance and its masterful direction, this great neo-noir is undoubtedly worth checking out, especially if audiences are into crime dramas. It is among Cassavetes' most accessible features and Rowlands' most fierce and badass on-screen character (especially when she's running away from the mob in high heels). Furthermore, Adams delivers a solid child performance, too.

4 'Faces' (1968)

Director: John Cassavetes

The next Cassavetes film on this list is Faces, an equally great effort with even better results. The plot chronicles the disintegrating relationship of a married couple, highlighting the final stages of their connection. It stars Rowlands and John Marley, as well as Lynn Carlin in her acting debut. When Dickie leaves his wife for another woman, she also begins a relationship with a younger partner.

If readers are into dramas about broken marriages, Faces is certainly the right pick, as it analyzes human connection and vulnerability. Rowlands steps into the shoes of a sex worker in this, and does so admirably — her acting is, as always, immaculate, as she convincingly brings the character to life and adds depth to her. Faces has won five awards at the illustrious Venice Film Festival.

3 'Love Streams' (1984)

Director: John Cassavetes

Love Streams was Cassavetes' penultimate directorial effort and last performance. Surprisingly, he and Rowlands play middle-aged brother and sister in this. After being abandoned by their loved ones and dealing with their own struggles (including a turbulent divorce), the two find comfort and solace in each other.

While it is initially difficult to picture the real-life couple as siblings, both Rowlands and Cassavetes put their acting abilities into practice and deliver a believable slice-of-life family drama — even if it feels like audiences are taking a sneak peek into their real lives at times, especially considering how much of it was shot inside Cassavetes' home. Tackling loneliness and love, Love Streams is tender and painful and well worth a watch.

2 'Opening Night' (1977)

Director: John Cassavetes

Opening Night deals with trauma and loss by following an alcoholic stage actress haunted by the accidental death of one of her fans, whose tragic doom she witnessed when she was attempting to get the star's attention. Tormented by recurring visions of the deceased woman, Myrtle Gordon finds herself on the verge of a nervous breakdown at the premiere of her next project.

No doubt, Rowlands' performance in Opening Night is one of her most remarkable; this probably has to do with how scarily well the star depicts mental breakdowns, as proven throughout her decade-long career. Cassavetes' superbly written psychological drama allows for multiple interpretations, teaching audiences a lot about perceiving films. Overall, it is tense and affecting and will not leave anyone indifferent.

1 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974)

Director: John Cassavetes

It is impossible to think Gena Rowlands without Woman Under the Influence immediately popping to mind. Now regarded as one of the best movies of all time, Cassavetes' 1974 film follows wife and mother Mabel as she struggles with her housewife and maternal duties as her mental health starts to decay. Because her husband, Nick (Peter Falk), believes that she poses a danger to their family, he decides to send Mabel to an institution for six months.

There are very few movies like A Woman Under the Influence. An utterly feminist film about womanhood at its core, this devastating character study is nothing short of incredible, featuring not a single scene wasted in its entire runtime. Thanks to its realistic narrative about a desperate woman who longs to be seen and loved, the 1974 film is deeply moving, especially for those who can relate to Mabel. Rowlands is a tour de force in A Woman Under the Influence, delivering her best performance of all time, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

A Woman Under The Influence Release Date November 18, 1974 Cast Gena Rowlands , Peter Falk Runtime 155

