The Big Picture Gene Hackman's underrated role in Scarecrow showed a softer side of masculinity, balancing the dark themes of the film.

The film, though not a commercial success, received critical acclaim for its tonal shifts and emotional depth in exploring the American dream.

Hackman's sensitive portrayal alongside Pacino showcased their chemistry, making Scarecrow a haunting road trip masterpiece.

The rise of Gene Hackman happened to coincide with a significant change in the cinematic landscape that resulted in one of the most creatively exciting moments in the history of the medium. Hackman got his breakout role in the highly influential crime film Bonnie & Clyde, which signified a sea change in which Hollywood studios began investing in more artistic mainstream projects. In the subsequent decade, Hackman starred in such acclaimed films as I Never Sang For My Father, The French Connection, The Conversation, and A Bridge Too Far. While he was arguably one of the most popular actors of his generation, Hackman’s starring role in the road drama Scarecrow wasn’t given the credit that it deserved.

Hackman is a screen presence so powerful that it was often hard for other his co-stars to stand out when appearing alongside him. However, Scarecrow featured a standout role from Al Pacino in one of the earliest roles of his career. While he had become a breakout star the year prior when The Godfather became a massive critical and commercial success, Pacino was previously a relatively unknown stage actor. The union of Hackman and Pacino turned Scarecrow into a haunting, emotional road film that explored a very dark side of the “American dream.”

Scarecrow (1973) An ex-con drifter with a penchant for brawling is amused by a homeless ex-sailor, so they partner up as they head east together. Actors Gene Hackman, Al Pacino Release Date April 11, 1973 Run Time 112 minutes Director Jerry Schatzberg Studio Warner Bros.

What Is ‘Scarecrow’ About?

Scarecrow is the story of two unlikely companions who meet in California, and decide to take a trip to Pittsburgh to start a new business. Max Millan (Hackman) is a former convict who has little patience for people who would want to waste his time. However, he does begin to feel sympathetic for the lonesome sailor Lion Delbuchi (Pacino), who is insistent on making it to Pennsylvania so that he can reconnect with his wife, Annie (Penelope Allen), and the child that he has never met. Max is sympathetic to Lion’s plight, especially since his emotional intelligence seems to be rather lacking. Against his better judgment, Max suggests that the two men team up to start a car washing business that could be mutually beneficial. However, their trip becomes far more dangerous as the pair encounter various criminals and bullies over the course of their journey.

Scarecrow is a masterpiece of tonal fluctuation, as director Jerry Schatzberg of Panic in Needle Park acclaim manages to perfectly combine moments of surprising comedy with elements of genuine sadness. The “buddy road trip” movie is hardly a new concept, but Scarecrow goes out of its way to show how desperate both Max and Lion are to find any amount of hope. Max is ultimately trying to find some sort of stability where he won’t have to rely on someone else to give him freedom. While starting a car washing business is hardly his life’s dream, it would at least allow him to be his own boss. Hackman shows the pride and self-respect within Max that defines his personality. Although his shady past suggests that he regrets some of his decisions, Max demands that other people give him the respect that he deserves.

Max is a character who is aggressive, and often rude, but Hackman shows a lot of sensitivity when working with Pacino. It’s shocking to see how radically different Pacino’s work in Scarecrow is compared to his performance as Michael Coreleone in The Godfather franchise; Lion is a character who is almost childlike, and has no sense of self-confidence. It’s interesting to see how Hackman shows that Max has paternal instincts, and wants to protect Lion from the depravity of the world that he knows all too well. It serves as the perfect thematic parallel for Lion’s own anxieties about fatherhood.

‘Scarecrow’ Showed the Complexity of Gene Hackman

Hackman helps make the appropriate tonal shifts in Scarecrow when the story takes dramatic directions, including a disturbing scene in which Lion is sexually assaulted when he and Max are trapped in prison. While Pacino perfectly captures the feelings of violation that any victim would have, Hackman’s reaction makes the situation all the more heartbreaking. Max may have been helpless to stop Lion’s abuse, but he does feel partially responsible, since his quarrel with Lion left him vulnerable. Hackman doesn’t even have to voice his emotions through words to show what Max is going through. It’s clear that he’s far more sensitive than his tough exterior persona would suggest. His brutal shell is seen once again when he attacks Riley for his assault on Lion, re-establishing just how deeply he cares for Lion and emphasizing Max' need to protect him.

Hackman is often underrated as a comedic actor, as films like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Birdcage showed just how hilarious he could be when cast in the right part. The themes of Scarecrow are serious, but the film does give Hackman to show his skills as a physical comedian. One of the most surprising moments occurs when Max performs a mock strip tease in a bar in order to stabilize the tension that is brewing between Lion and a few rowdy customers. While his intent is to prevent a fight from breaking out, Max is successful in getting Lion to laugh for the first time since being assaulted. It’s a rarely tender moment within a very dark film, in which Hackman’s great performance shows a softer side of masculinity.

‘Scarecrow’ Nearly Became the First of a Franchise

Despite receiving the Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Scarecrow underperformed at the box office but later received cult status. It may not have earned Hackman any serious accolades, but Scarecrow succeeded in showing a downbeat, somber side of Americana that stood out among other films that decade. The film grew so popular among cinephiles that Schatzberg hired screenwriter Seth Cohen to work on a draft for a sequel, which could focus on Max and Lion reuniting. However, Hackman’s retirement from acting following the release of Welcome to Mooseport effectively ended any progress on a sequel, and to do a follow up without Hackman in the role would be ridiculous.

