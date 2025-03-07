We are one step closer to fully understanding what led to the shocking deaths of husband and wife, Gene Hackman, 95, and Betsy Arakawa, 65. There have been a multitude of question marks surrounding the case since the couple was found deceased at their Santa Fe, New Mexico home just over one week ago. Authorities were quick to rule out foul play before bringing it back into the discussion after carbon monoxide poisoning tests returned negative. Now it’s being reported that the legendary actor passed away from heart disease coupled with Alzheimer’s. Law enforcement believe that Hackman was alive for several days after his wife and famous pianist died of hantavirus while at home before succumbing to his own long-standing ailments.

According to Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell,

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Dr. Jarrell also noted that it was incredibly probable that Hackman was completely unaware that his wife was deceased in the bathroom of their home. As for Arakawa’s suspected reason for death, investigators believe that she was suffering from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, but sometimes fatal disease that makes its way from one victim to the next through infected rodent droppings. In the statement to the press, Dr. Jarrell said it was unclear how soon after exposure Arakawa succumbed, but these exposures do tend to happen more around this time of the year and into the summer months.

Gene Hackman’s Career Was Celebrated At the Academy Awards