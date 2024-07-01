The Big Picture Gene Hackman gives a memorable performance in Cisco Pike, despite the film's obscurity.

Hackman's character, Sergeant Leo Holland, is a catalyst for the movie's plot. He plays a cop who blackmails Kris Kristofferson's titular character, kicking off the story.

The film's abrupt ending leaves viewers disoriented, reflecting its unconventional nature.

A wise person once said, "They can't all be hits." Nevertheless, you can still make an engaging movie that, even though it's a little out there and weird, still draws an audience. Gene Hackman is one of the greatest performers in Hollywood history. His resume speaks for itself with notable entries like The Conversation, Night Moves, Superman I and II, Hoosiers, and many more. Of course, many will argue that his finest performance was one of his earliest. In 1971, Hackman played Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in The French Connection. In doing so, he took the mold of what a hard-boiled detective looks like and shattered it into a million pieces. He and director William Friedkin redefined what a cops and robbers film is supposed to be. There is no way around it. If you include the seminal car chase, a strong argument could be made that it's the best cop film ever. Which makes one of his follow-up features that much more perplexing. It's not that Cisco Pike is an awful movie; it is more of a product of a complicated time in American history. The groovy, doobie, and peace and love vibe of the late '60s was still the zeitgeist when it was made later in 1972. Cisco Pike was very relatable at the time, but there is a reason that it has been largely forgotten.

What Is 'Cisco Pike' About?

In his big-screen debut, Kris Kristofferson plays Cisco Pike, a young musician who has had some success as a troubadour. But he's hit a rut and finds himself trying to overcome his drug-dealing past. Kristofferson provides the soundtrack and anchors the film, but Hackman gets top billing even though he is only in a handful of scenes. He plays Sergeant Leo Holland, a dirty narcotics cop who wants to unload thousands of dollars worth of "grass" instead of turning it into evidence. He has a connection with Cisco and approaches him about being his middleman in exchange for looking the other way at some of his priors. Cisco has no choice but to sell an obscene amount of marijuana to get Holland off his back. We are talking hundreds of pounds of large bricks of pot that Cisco has to unload in less than a week. The film is bookended by Hackman, who is magnetic as usual. Still, the movie's body follows Cisco venturing into the seedy Los Angeles drug scene of the early 70s and answering to Holland if he doesn't make enough money. Along the way, Karen Black and Harry Dean Stanton come on board as his girlfriend and drug-addled former bandmate and friend, respectively.

Gene Hackman Is Clearly the Most Interesting Player in 'Cisco Pike'

It's not a disservice to Kristofferson, Black, or Stanton to point out that Gene Hackman is a superior performer in Cisco Pike. Hackman has almost always outshined his co-stars. He has an innate sense of dramatic timing and a colorful and silly side that pops off the screen. As Leo Holland, he brings a level of seriousness mixed with some of the playfulness we would see in later roles like Lex Luthor in three of the four original Superman movies. Even though he has dazzled as a gritty, hardscrabble character for most of his career, Hackman has never been pegged as a one-trick pony. Leo Holland is a serious but "square" narc who knows he doesn't fit in with the hipster crowd, but that doesn't keep Hackman from putting his own twist on the character. He brings a jitteriness to the role, making the viewer wonder if he is on some drug himself. When Holland comes looking for Cisco and his money in the film's final sequence, Hackman takes on an amped-up quirkiness that is a complete heel-turn from the roles that have made him famous.

Hackman's Bizarre Take On a Narc Takes an Ugly Turn in the Final Sequences of 'Cisco Pike'

Hackman's take on Sergeant Leo Holland takes a magnificently bizarre turn when he reappears in the final few scenes of Cisco Pike. Sue (Black) is called to her apartment door, hearing a loud knock at her front door. She cracks the door, and Hackman sticks his head into the cracked door, looking for Cisco and his money. A disheveled Holland asks for a glass of water while nudging into the flat. He is either on some form of amphetamine, or he is legitimately dealing with a rapid heartbeat or a physical ailment. He explains that he needs to see Cisco, but before Sue can get a word in edgewise, he is asking her to take his pulse before he begins to run in place. Sue quietly escapes through the back door. It is one of the strangest scenes that Hackman has ever been involved in, but it is somewhat more palatable given the early 70s zeitgeist.

In the final sequence of Cisco Pike, Jess (Stanton) has just died of a drug overdose. Cisco drives his body back to Sue's beachfront apartment and takes Jess' body out to the beach. While Cisco is ruminating over his friend and former bandmate's body, Sue informs him that Holland is in her apartment and then goes to a nearby pay phone, anonymously calling for the police and an ambulance to pick up the body. Cisco tells Sue he wants to square up with Holland, tired of being under the dirty cop's thumb. Hackman then takes the movie in an unexpected direction.

The Final Scenes of 'Cisco Pike' Will Leave You Disoriented

We've seen Hackman go on some hard-talking tangents over the years, but the direction he is solely responsible for taking Cisco Pike is straight-wacky. Holland takes Cisco's money, but he also needs Cisco to understand why he is as dirty and desperate as he is. Hackman can be paranoid and detached, as well as any performer in film history. Enemy of the State and No Way Out exemplify how Hackman can emote a "me against the world" demeanor. Amid his rambling diatribe about how lousy a cop's salary is, he thinks that Cisco is setting him up. When the sirens sound and the authorities head closer to answer Sue's call about Jess's body, he opens fire on the oncoming ambulance and begins to chase down and fire on Cisco. The segue is such an abrupt non sequitur that you will feel like you're the one on drugs. A helicopter flashes a spotlight on Holland on the beach, and he fires at the helicopter before taking a shotgun blast to the back, dying. Kristofferson sings a final ditty as Cisco drives down the highway and the credits roll. It's a strange film that lists Hackman as the star, even though he has less than 10 minutes of screen time. But what the iconic actor does in those few minutes is the most memorable part of the movie.

Cisco Pike is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

