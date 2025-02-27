Gene Hackman, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor known for his legendary performances in The French Connection, Superman, and The Royal Tenenbaums, has been found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple’s dog was also discovered at the scene. Authorities confirmed that New Mexico police responded to the couple’s Sunset Trail residence on Wednesday afternoon, where they were pronounced dead. While the cause of death remains under investigation, officials stated that no foul play is suspected at this time.

Hackman was widely considered one of the finest actors of his generation, and over the course of his career which spanned multiple decades, he delivered iconic performances in some of Hollywood’s most revered films. He was born in San Bernadino, California, in January 1930 and he took an unlikely path towards becoming a star. He served in the US Marine Corps before turning his eye towards acting, and eventually made his breakthrough in Bonnie and Clyde in 1967, for which his performance as Buck Barrow earned him the first of many Oscar nominations.

What Films Did Gene Hackman Make?