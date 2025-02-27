It's a devastating day in the entertainment world as we mourn the loss of two-time Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, who was found dead at 95 in his home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog. Hackman won Oscars for his roles in Unforgiven, the 1992 Clint Eastwood-directed western, and also for The French Connection, the 1971 R-rated police procedural from director William Friedkin. With over 30 years of acting experience, Hackman has worked with a plethora of other Hollywood stars, directors, and screenwriters, some of whom have already begun paying tribute to the late Superman actor on social media. Leading the charge is Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Hackman in the 1994 Oscar-nominated film, The Conversation. Coppola shared a touching message on his personal Instagram. The caption and post can be found below:

"The loss of a great artists, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

‘Star Trek’ and ‘Dune’ Stars Honor the Life of Gene Hackman

Best known for his role as Sulu in the Star Trek franchise dating all the way back to the 1960s and continuing even as recently as 2022, George Takei followed suit in paying tribute to the late Gene Hackman with the message, "We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman would play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That's how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on."

Josh Brolin, best known for playing Thanos in the MCU and also for more recently starring in the Dune sci-fi franchise from Denis Villeneuve, also paid tribute to the late Hackman and his wife and dog with a photo of the lovely couple on his Instagram. You can find the full caption below:

"I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace."

Edgar Wright, who most recently directed Last Night in Soho with Anya Taylor-Joy, also weighed in on the sad news on his X account, quoting a striking photo of a young Hackman with the caption, "The greatest..."

Nathan Lane, who starred alongside Hackman and Robin Williams in the 1996 hit The Birdcage, also shared his condolences in a new statement to People:

"Gene Hackman was my favorite actor, as I think I told him every day we worked together on The Birdcage. Getting to watch him up close, it was easy to see why he was one of our greatest. You could never catch him acting. Simple and true, thoughtful and soulful, with just a hint of danger. He was as brilliant in comedy as he was in drama and thankfully his film legacy will live on forever. It was a tremendous privilege to get to share the screen with him and remains one of my fondest memories. Rest in peace, Mr. Hackman.”

Michael Rosenbaum, famous for his role as Martinex in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and for playing Lex Luthor in Smallville, also posted a tribute to Hackman on his Instagram page, calling him his "favorite Lex Luthor" and "one of the all time greatest actors ever"

Studios and Stars Alike Are Devastated by the Loss of Gene Hackman

Pictured above is the European film studio, Studiocanal, who took to their official X account to honor the life of Hackman, posting a photo of him in Coppola's aforementioned The Conversation with the caption "Hugely saddened by the passing of one of the true greats - Gene Jackman. We send our deepest condolences."

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, otherwise known as BAFTA, also honored Hackman with a post on their official X account. Hackman was nominated for seven BAFTA awards over the course of his career, taking home three trophies for The Poseidon Adventure, The French Connection, and Unforgiven. BAFTA posted a picture of a young Hackman at one of their previous ceremonies, and you can find the caption below:

"We are saddened to hear that the much-celebrated actor Gene Hackman has died aged 95. Hackman's illustrious career spanned over six decades and earned him BAFTA wins for his work in Unforgiven, The French Connection and The Poseidon Adventure."

Viola Davis also shared a heartfelt message on her personal Instagram, highlighting that she loved Hackman's work in The Conversation, The French Connection, and other projects. You can find her full post and caption below.

Comedian Dara Ó'Briain joined in on the stars honoring Hackman in the wake of his tragic passing, even going as far as to call him the "finest screen actor ever." He posted from his personal X account, also saying "Not a single duff performance, in a long, long career. And the best delivery ever of a single world: when he says "Cigars!" in Young Frankenstein."

Gene Hackman may have passed on, but his iconic and award-winning work will live on forever through his enduring performances in Superman, The French Connection, The Royal Tenenbaums, Unforgiven, and so many more.