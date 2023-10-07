The Big Picture Gene Hackman retired from acting in 2004 after a successful and varied career in film and television.

While his last movie, Welcome to Mooseport, received poor reviews, Hackman's final on-screen appearance was actually on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Despite his legendary status, Hackman's casual and charming appearance on the show showcases his love for food and reflects the idea that everyone loves good food.

Gene Hackman is one of the legendary movie stars from the New Hollywood era. His career began with movies such as Bonnie & Clyde, The French Connection, and The Conversation, and he continued for decades with the Christopher Reeve Superman franchise, blockbusters like Crimson Tide and Enemy of the State, and his second Oscar-winning role in Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven. Hackman retired in the mid-2000s to write novels in New Mexico, which resulted in a strange cap to the prolific career. While Hackman may have left the industry, his last on-screen appearance involved the industry coming to him. Despite retirement, Hackman showed up for one more television program: Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Gene Hackman Retired From Acting in 2004

Image via 20th Century Fox

It is very hard in the film and TV industry to go out on one of your best creative works. Given the unpredictable end result of any project and how it is received by the public, planning a final role is a challenge. Occasionally, it works out where the last performance from an actor or the last movie made by a director feels like a culmination of their work, like Richard Farnsworth starring in The Straight Story or renowned foodie Nora Ephron making Julie & Julia. But more often than not, there are a few projects at the end that don't live up to the rest of someone's career. It's easy to think Jack Nicholson's last performance was the wildly over-the-top but compelling mob boss in Martin Scorsese's Best Picture winner The Departed, but following that he made two subsequent movies not as fondly remembered: The Bucket List and How Do You Know. Hackman, a contemporary of Nicholson, has a similar career cap-off.

As alluded to before, after his second Oscar win, Hackman continued to work steadily in moderate to big hits. He reteamed with Clint Eastwood for Absolute Power, flexed his funny bone in The Birdcage, and worked alongside the next generation of stars like Keanu Reeves and Owen Wilson in The Replacements and Behind Enemy Lines, respectively. But his last career peak was playing the titular role in Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums. Hackman gives one of the finest performances of his career that ranges from comedic to tragic on the turn of a dime and anchors the large ensemble in the young director's third film. The award earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical and should have been his final Oscar nomination, but, regrettably, he was snubbed by the Academy. The Royal Tenenbaums would have been the perfect role for Hackman to make his exit on, but there were two movies still to come.

In 2003, Hackman returned to the screen for Runaway Jury, a later adaptation of a book by John Grisham in which Hackman plays the villain working against John Cusack. The film was a moderate hit and did fine with critics, which is better than Hackman's last film. Barring a return to do one last movie, the last film Gene Hackman acts in is Welcome to Mooseport. The comedy features everyman Ray Romano running to be mayor of a small town in Maine (the titular Mooseport) in order to prove himself to his girlfriend Maura Tierney (an incredibly relatable motivation), with Hackman serving as his competition — oh, and Hackman is the former President of the United States, making him very popular for the town voters. The film bombed and received incredibly poor reviews, averaging an abysmal 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. Later that year on Larry King Live, Hackman revealed he had no new projects lined up and this was likely the end.

Hackman Leaves Hollywood, But Hollywood Comes to Him

After 2004, Hackman retired to Santa Fe, New Mexico and lives a mostly quiet life working on historical novels and other leisurely activities. While retired from acting in a major way, he has participated in several interviews regarding some of this work and has lent his voice to two Marine Corps-produced documentaries (Hackman is a Marine veteran himself.) In a 2011 GQ interview, when prompted about doing one last film, Hackman responded "I don't know. If I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything and just one or two people." Suffice it to say, Welcome to Mooseport is likely the last time Hackman will ever perform on screen, but he did make one television appearance in his retirement.

It's impossible to resist the mayor of Flavortown when he stops by for a visit. In the Season 5 premiere of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (episode "What's for Breakfast," currently available on Max), host Guy Fieri visits Harry's Roadhouse, a diner in Santa Fe. After highlighting the diner's inclusion of the Philadelphia delicacy scrapple among Mexican cuisine, Fieri interviews the locals for their opinions, including Gene Hackman. In three brief clips, Hackman talks about the diner being a staple of Santa Fe, appreciating the scrapple on the menu, and enjoying the anonymity "until we come in with cameras," Fieri jokes. Before the segment is over, Hackman even has the chance to tease Fieri about his infamous hair.

RELATED: This Iconic Comedy Character Was Inspired by Guy Fieri

Hackman is Just A Regular Diner Patron While Hackman's appearance is highlighted (he's referred to as an Oscar winner), the charm of the moment comes from the casualness of it. Hackman is dressed down and sits at the diner bar to chat about the food, but he is only given slightly more attention than any other customer. In an interview with the awards site Gold Derby, Fieri reflects on the experience as a signifier that food brings everyone together, as he simply puts it "everybody loves food!" In the same interview, he refers to Hackman as "the nicest guy," a funny thing to hear about someone so famous for playing corrupt villains.

While Gene Hackman is not the only celebrity to appear on Diners, Drives, and Dives, with others including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and fellow Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Hackman is certainly the most interesting. For someone with a resume that includes some of the most famous films of all time, and work from incredible filmmakers like William Friedkin, Mike Nichols, and Francis Ford Coppola, to have his final on-screen appearance be a reality show with a notably exuberant host... it's just funny. It's a unique footnote to end a career when so many actors don't even have the chance to end on something good. While his last movie may have flopped, it's a delight that Hackman's last on-screen appearance is instead a show that brings joy to so many people. Despite being able to resist calls from Tinseltown, it's funny to know that even retired acting legend Gene Hackman is not one to resist Flavortown.