It was immensely sad news to see that Gene Hackman, the beloved film actor, along with his wife, had passed away in unfortunate and tragic circumstances. The actor, who had reached the age of 95, was the star of so many classic films and has provided audiences the world over with some of their favorite all-time performances. Films like Superman, The French Connection, Unforgiven and The Royal Tenenbaums will be revisited time and time again to see the absolute best of what Hackman could do on the silver screen.

However, one Hackman performance fans should also revisit is one of the smaller films in which he starred, as he gave one of his most impressive and commanding performances. Hoosiers is a 1986 sports drama about a high school basketball team from Indiana and the journey they go on to reach the state championship finals. Hackman plays Coach Norman Dale, the new hire from out of town with a checkered past but a hunger to win with his team. Hackman stands out because he brings a mix of toughness, vulnerability, and deep conviction to the role, elevating Hoosiers from a small indie film into one of the most inspiring sports dramas ever filmed.

What Is 'Hoosiers' About?

Hoosiers begins with Norman Dale (Hackman) being given a chance to coach the high school basketball team in rural Hickory, Indiana. Facing skepticism from the community, a rocky relationship with teacher Myra Fleener (Barbara Hershey), and the challenge of integrating the town’s reluctant star player, Dale implements strict discipline and unconventional coaching methods to mold his ragtag team into champions. He's aided only by the town drunk Shooter (Dennis Hopper), the father of one of the players who battles his own demons as an assistant coach.

Gene Hackman Gives a Powerhouse Performance as a Basketball Coach in 'Hoosiers'

The trope of inspiring sports coaches giving rousing speeches to their teams is a well-worn one in cinema. Still, Hackman is right up there with Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday, Samuel L. Jackson in Coach Carter, and Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans for how motivational and galvanizing his performance is. Coach Dale is a tough yet deeply committed leader who refuses to compromise his principles, even in the face of immense pressure. In the pantheon of great movie coaches, Hackman stands towards the top because his character embodies resilience, discipline, and belief in his players, pushing them beyond their limits while demanding respect and teamwork.

Hackman’s commanding presence makes Dale a figure of authority, but his moments of quiet encouragement and unwavering support reveal a man who genuinely wants to see his players grow, on and off the court. What makes Hackman’s performance particularly inspiring is how he turns adversity into motivation — whether it’s facing skepticism from the town, overcoming his own past mistakes, or guiding his underdog team to greatness. His passionate speeches, intense game-time strategies, and ability to instill confidence in his players make Hoosiers not just a great sports film, but a powerful story about leadership, second chances, and perseverance.

Hackman masterfully balances Dale’s no-nonsense approach with moments of vulnerability, making him relatable rather than just a sports-movie archetype. It would be easy for actors to fall into the trap of playing the schmaltzy inspiring coach, but not Hackman. His chemistry with the supporting cast, especially Hopper, adds further layers to his performance. In his scenes with Hopper, Hackman shows unexpected compassion, recognizing Shooter’s potential despite his struggles with alcoholism.

Hopper garnered an Oscar nomination for his work in Hoosiers, so too did Jerry Goldsmith for the sublime, sentimental score he composed for the film. But Hackman is the star and jewel in the crown of David Anspaugh and Angelo Rizzo's film. The director and writer later produced a very similar film in Rudy, but Hoosiers is where they perfected the art of the sports film. ESPN has named it one of the greatest sports films of all time, and the Library of Congress has selected the film for preservation, showing just how important and revered a film Hoosiers is. Most of that is down to Hackman and his performance. Hollywood has lost one of its greatest stars with his passing.