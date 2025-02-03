When two legends of the Silver Screen get together to co-headline a film, it’s always noteworthy—especially because the acting, if nothing else, is guaranteed to be of the highest quality. Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman are, without question, two of the finest performers of the past seven decades. In 2000, they came together to star in the psychological thriller Under Suspicion. The two titans had previously shared a few scenes in Clint Eastwood's legendary western Unforgiven, but this was the first and only time they starred opposite one another, shouldering a film equally, in a dual capacity. The result was exactly as you would expect: a terrifically acted tête-à-tête that features some of the best back-and-forth dialogue you will find.

Hackman has always been so believable as a powerful but unscrupulous man of means, as in Superman, Absolute Power, Unforgiven, and No Way Out. Freeman has also proven that playing a hard-nosed cop seeking the truth is right up his alley in films like Seven and Kiss the Girls. In this movie, they square off in a film that delivers a hell of a twist ending that you'll never see coming, and it is currently streaming for free on Netflix.

What Is 'Under Suspicion' About?