Simply one of the greatest actors to ever grace the big screen, Gene Hackman's presence across six different decades, with an on-screen career spanning from 1959 to 2004, is enormous. In that time, Hackman applied his talents to some of the biggest and best titles in cinema history, from his Oscar-winning role as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in William Friedkin's The French Connection to his character-defining turn as Lex Luthor in the Superman franchise.

Sadly, the news broke on February 27 that Hackman, alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, passed away in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home. With tributes to Hackman and his wife pouring in from all corners of the globe, led by Francis Ford Coppola and Josh Brolin, thoughts immediately turn to the legacy Hackman is leaving behind, best defined by his two Academy Award wins and a filmography that can rival the very best. With that in mind, and if you're looking for the best way to tribute one of the greats, here's a list of the best Hackman movies currently available on Prime Video.

'Unforgiven' (1992)

Directed by: Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Alongside Jimmy Doyle and Lex Luthor, Hackman's other most iconic role came in Clint Eastwood's Western Unforgiven as Sheriff "Little" Bill Daggett. Bill is the man who places a hefty bounty on the heads of the perpetrators of a heinous crime, with Eastwood's outlaw William Munny taking matters into his own violent hands. A true great of the Western genre, Unforgiven is a gripping, character-driven tale of revenge. A selection for preservation in the United States National Film Registry, the movie is also the catalyst for Hackman's second Oscar, with this utterly immersive role earning him a well-deserved Best Supporting Actor trophy at the 65th Academy Awards.