Gene Hackman, now retired, was a major star of the late 20th century, straddling the worlds of edgy, artful cinema and blockbuster entertainment. His career spanned more than six decades and saw him playing a wide array of characters, though he specialized in hardened law enforcers and damaged antiheroes. At his best, Hackman could be intense and larger-than-life yet still believable.

Hackman's body of work is stacked with classics, from The French Connection and Superman to The Quick and the Dead and The Royal Tenenbaums. These projects show off many different facets of the actor and prove his deep dedication to the craft. With this in mind, here are Hackman's must-see movies, ranked.

10 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"We rob banks." A groundbreaking movie in the New Hollywood movement, the mythical Bonnie and Clyde chronicles the infamous crime spree of the two young lovers (played by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway) during the Great Depression. Hackman turns in a great supporting performance as Clyde's affable but reckless older brother, Buck. He's energetic and charismatic, and also has great chemistry with Estelle Parsons, who plays his wife, Blanche.

This role would earn Hackman his first Oscar nomination and pave the way for the bigger parts that would follow. But he's just one strong element among many in this movie, which crackles with sharp writing, striking visuals, stylized violence, and a daring sensibility. The rich cinematography, razor-sharp editing, and romanticized treatment of the tragic protagonists resonated with 1960s audiences. If it feels a little overdone, that's only because the film has been imitated and ripped off so many times in the decades since.