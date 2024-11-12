Even though Gene Hackman retired from acting more than 20 years ago, he’s still a well-recognized name and an undeniable legend of the big screen for the work he did while active. He was something of an unlikely leading man, but a nonetheless excellent one who had a handful of interesting supporting roles earlier in his career before playing lead roles in the 1970s and onwards.

Hackman could play unusual heroes, vile antagonists, and a whole host of characters who existed somewhere in between, and also seemed able to thrive in all sorts of genres. Pretty much everyone knows the big hits, like Superman, The Royal Tenenbaums, The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Conversation, so ranked below are some of the more underrated or underappreciated Gene Hackman movies that, while perhaps not as famous, are still more than worthy of your time.

10 'Absolute Power' (1997)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Five years on from Unforgiven, Absolute Power was another Clint Eastwood-directed movie that he also starred in, and Gene Hackman, similarly, appeared in both as well. Absolute Power isn't as great of a crime film as Unforgiven is a Western, but it mostly delivers as a movie about a thief getting wrapped up in a complex plot after he witnesses a murder that might've involved the U.S. President.

Said (fictional) President is played by Gene Hackman, while Eastwood plays the thief, and both turn in good performances, being at odds like in Unforgiven, even if the conflict at the core of the movie isn't quite as exciting. Still, Absolute Power is worth it for the leads plus a talented supporting cast, and there’s some additional novelty in seeing Clint Eastwood try his hand at starring in and directing an Alfred Hitchcock-esque film.

9 'The Split' (1968)

Director: Gordon Flemyng

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A solid heist movie that crams quite a lot into a runtime of just 91 minutes, The Split has an impressive cast and has a premise that involves robbers pulling off a heist at a football stadium. It feels pretty tough and gritty for a film of its era, perhaps even foreshadowing, in a way, the style and feel of the New Hollywood movies that would come to dominate by the time the 1970s rolled around.

Jim Brown and Ernest Borgnine head up the cast, with Gene Hackman and Donald Sutherland – both fairly early on in their respective careers – delivering solid supporting performances. The Split is more buried overall than it deserves. Sure, it’s not exactly perfect, and you can do better as far as heist movies go, but it’s simple and stylish in a way that delivers good enough thrills, so a little more love cast its way wouldn’t hurt.

8 'French Connection II' (1975)

Director: John Frankenheimer

Image via 20th Century-Fox

French Connection II was never going to top the absolute classic status of the 1971 original, but it’s a surprisingly decent follow-up that delivers some similar thrills and continues to the story begun in that film. The French Connection ended, after all, with the main villain getting away, and so French Connection II logically sees Hackman’s character, “Popeye” Doyle, pursuing him after he fled New York City at the end of the first movie.

There’s some unexpected humor here, a second act that stretches on a bit long, and then some reliably solid action in the final act, plus a memorably jarring ending to finish the whole saga on. While not as well directed as William Friedkin’s original, French Connection II is still helmed quite well by John Frankenheimer, who proved himself time and again to be a pretty great director as far as action/thriller movies went.

7 'A Bridge Too Far' (1977)

Director: Richard Attenborough

Image via United Artists

The number of big-name actors in A Bridge Too Far is rather staggering, to say the least, with the World War II film featuring the likes of Sean Connery, Michael Caine, James Caan, Laurence Olivier, Anthony Hopkins, and Gene Hackman, among many others. Thankfully, the runtime nears three hours, so there’s certainly plenty of time for so many people to share the screen.

The premise is all centered around Operation Market Garden, which notoriously failed for the Allied forces and involved an ambitious mission to secure several bridges from enemy forces. Despite the star power and epic production value, A Bridge Too Far isn't hugely remembered by people who aren’t already particularly fond of World War II-related movies, but it deserves to be dug out and remembered by anyone who may have let it pass them by.

A Bridge Too Far A Bridge Too Far depicts the ambitious yet ill-fated Allied operation during World War II known as Operation Market Garden. The film captures the complexities and challenges faced by the combined forces as they attempt to seize strategic bridges, highlighting the difficulties and consequences of war-time tactics and decision-making.

6 'Prime Cut' (1972)

Director: Michael Ritchie