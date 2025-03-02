Throughout his historic acting career, Gene Hackman always found a way to surprise the audience. He was often cast in roles that required a level of aggression and a no-nonsense attitude during intense situations. When it came to the 1990 action-thriller Narrow Margin, however, Hackman would take on a character atypical of the tough guys he played in the past.

As a remake of Richard Fleischer’s 1952 noir for RKO Pictures, Narrow Margin was one of the rare Hitchcockian thrillers set aboard a moving train at a time when Die Hard had changed the concept of suspense in a contained space. The film’s director, Peter Hyams (Outland, Timecop), would distance the film away from its predecessor by emphasizing the cat-and-mouse game within the train and providing solid performances by several established character actors. But it is Hackman who makes the most out of an otherwise dry protagonist.

What Is 'Narrow Margin' About?