Throughout his historic acting career, Gene Hackman always found a way to surprise the audience. He was often cast in roles that required a level of aggression and a no-nonsense attitude during intense situations. When it came to the 1990 action-thriller Narrow Margin, however, Hackman would take on a character atypical of the tough guys he played in the past.
As a remake of Richard Fleischer’s 1952 noir for RKO Pictures, Narrow Margin was one of the rare Hitchcockian thrillers set aboard a moving train at a time when Die Hard had changed the concept of suspense in a contained space. The film’s director, Peter Hyams (Outland, Timecop), would distance the film away from its predecessor by emphasizing the cat-and-mouse game within the train and providing solid performances by several established character actors. But it is Hackman who makes the most out of an otherwise dry protagonist.