Gene Hackman has had one of the most diverse careers in Hollywood. While he was perhaps best known for his role as Lex Luthor in Richard Donner's Superman films (a role that Hackman ironically believed would torpedo his career), he was a staple in films like the disaster classic The Poseidon Adventure, Bonnie and Clyde, and Sam Raimi's extremely underrated Western The Quick and the Dead. But after 2004, Hackman hasn't appeared in any major films to date. Looking at his filmography, the last film he ever made was Welcome To Mooseport in 2004 — and to say it's an underwhelming end to a legendary actor's career is an understatement. But what exactly happens in Welcome to Mooseport, and how did it lead to Hackman's retirement?

‘Welcome to Mooseport’ is Less Political Comedy, More Romantic Comedy

Welcome to Mooseport has a plotline that's surprisingly timely: Hackman plays Monroe Cole, a former U.S. President looking to spend the rest of his days in the titular town of Mooseport, Maine. But Cole's not just looking to escape the pressures of government — he wants to escape his ex-wife Charlotte (Christine Baranski) as well. A lifeline comes when the people of Mooseport ask him to run for mayor, and he does so upon learning that he can make his house into his office, keeping it out of Charlotte's hands. But Cole faces competition from an unlikely source — Harold Harrison (Ray Romano), nicknamed "Handy" for the odd jobs he performs around town. Handy is the polar opposite of Cole, as he's running to win back his girlfriend Sally (Maura Tierney).

The plot betrays the fundamental issue with Welcome To Mooseport. Rather than a political satire, viewers were treated to a thinly veiled romantic comedy. It becomes blatantly obvious when Cole brings in his political team, including his former executive security officer Grace Sutherland (Marcia Gay Harden) to get a leg up on Handy; sparks start to fly between Grace and Cole, eventually winding up in a moment where both protagonists propose to their love interests. It's a shame, as the idea of a salt-of-the-earth everyman butting heads with a cutthroat politician would have been ripe for satire back in 2004. Instead, Welcome to Mooseport was met with less than flattering reviews, most of them lamenting the fact that Hackman was stuck with such subpar material. It also opened in fourth place during its opening weekend, setting the stage for a box office bomb.

Gene Hackman Wasn't Supposed To Be in 'Welcome to Mooseport'