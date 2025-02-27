It’s no secret that politics is a game, but Power really takes things “there” and turns it into a full-contact sport. This isn't your average story about politicians, it delves further, looking at the people who make them, break them, and spin their flaws into votes. At the forefront of this narrative is Richard Gere who plays Pete St. John. He’s a silver-tongued campaign consultant who knows exactly how to sell a candidate. He ends up proving that when you spend your days playing puppet master for coin, the game can get murky real fast. With the late Gene Hackman, who passed away on February 26, as Wilfred Buckley and Denzel Washington’s Arnold Billing in the mix, things get messy in the best way possible.

Directed by Sidney Lumet, Power is an exploration of the world of political image-making. There, truth is just another marketing strategy and all that matters is perception. Long before social media turned elections into reality shows, this film showed viewers the entire playbook. The revelation? Campaigns are won in backrooms, not ballot boxes, and the real power players are completely anonymous. Sharp, stylish, and chockful of heavyweight performances, Power is a reminder that politics is never about finding the best leader, at the end of the day, the person with the best sales pitch wins. However, in a business where spin is king, even the people in control aren’t safe from the messy aftermath.

‘Power’ Nailed the Dark Side of Politics Before It Was Mainstream

Image via Warner Bros

If one thing is for sure, it’s that politics hasn’t changed much, people have just gotten a lot better at hiding the strings. Perhaps that’s why watching Power today feels less like a throwback and eerily resonant. In a nutshell, it reflects a world where campaign strategists still hold most of the cards. For instance, Gere’s character isn’t a politician, and by all indications, he’s fine with that. However, he’s the guy who decides which ones win elections… at least that’s part of it. His job description? Crafting images, selling narratives, and making sure his candidates say a whole lot without actually saying anything.

The movie features a scene where Pete meets with a potential candidate in a hotel room to give him a makeover. He gets the whole shebang — a new backstory, a new speech, a new personality, further proving that getting elected is more about perception than policy. That same playbook is still in use today, the only difference is that it’s been turbocharged by social media and 24-hour news cycles. So, what was once done behind closed doors is now presented as viral moments and carefully curated online personas. Then there’s Gene Hackman, in one of his most underrated roles; he plays Wilfred Buckley, a strategist with a conscience who also understands that power is more about controlling the game long after the election is over than it is about just winning. Perhaps that’s why Power still hits so hard. The film managed to capture dirty tricks from the '80s that haven’t quite faded away — if anything, they’ve evolved and we’re watching everything play out in real-time.

‘Power’ Turns Politics Into a Battlefield for Richard Gere, Gene Hackman, and Denzel Washington