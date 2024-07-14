The Big Picture Downhill Racer sheds light on international skiing, capturing the unique pressures faced by athletes on an Olympic stage.

Michael Ritchie's direction elevates the sports genre with compelling storytelling and authentic character development.

The film predated the rise of sports movies in the 1970s, laying the foundation for future classics like Rocky and The Bad News Bears.

Sports movies have been a popular genre since the earliest days of cinema, but generally only for the types of competitions that are widely available to the majority of American viewers. There’s been no shortage of films about baseball, football, basketball, boxing, and even tennis, but the number of projects that follow snow-bound sports have been fewer and further between. There’s an international quality to these sports that may make it harder to approach a film about them. Nonetheless, films about sports like skiing have the opportunity to both engage their audiences in a compelling story and teach them about a unique field of competition. Downhill Racer is a brilliant film about international skiing that cuts deeper than most inspirational sports films.

Downhill Racer director Michael Ritchie may not be a household name in the same way that Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese are, but he’s responsible for some of the most rewatchable classics of the 21st century. Ritchie often made films that elevated their genres into something more profound than they would have been otherwise; Fletch was a noir comedy that lampooned the mystery genre, The Candidate examined the fundamental flaws with the American democratic system, and Smile deconstructed the reputation of southern pageant culture. While it featured incredible footage of skiing competitions in stunning international locations, Downhill Racer works as a great drama because it understands the unique relationship between athletes and coaches.

What Is ‘Downhill Racer’ About?

Loosely based on a 1963 novel by Oakley Hall, Downhill Racer follows an American skiing team as they seek to compete in a series of ambitious internal competitions in Europe. Although it’s been an endeavor that Coach Eugene Claire (Gene Hackman) has been preparing extensively for several months, his plan suffers a major crisis when one of his skiers is critically wounded right before the games are announced to begin. Facing no other alternative than to recruit a new player, Claire reluctantly agrees to have the ambitious young skier David Chappellet (Robert Redford) join them in Switzerland. Unfortunately, there’s an immediate conflict of culture; Chappellet is only focused on his individual goals, and isn’t willing to invest time in getting to know his teammates. The drama of the film ensues as the two men are forced to set aside their egos and work towards a collective goal in pursuit of an Olympic gold medal.

Downhill Racer did a great job at showing how unique of a sport skiing is, and the unique pressure that was put upon athletes to prove themselves on an international stage. While there was obviously tension that emerged from seeing rival nations succeed, the athletes on Claire’s team grew more focused on beating their previous records, as to indicate self-improvement. The drive to be constantly doing better often has a severe impact on their mental health, which the film explores remarkably well, considering it was released in 1969. Even though athletes like Chappellet are met with legions of fans as they ascend to the top of the slopes, it's hard for them to not feel very lonely. Ritchie incorporates some moments of humor as the athletes adjust to European culture, but underscores just how out of touch they actually feel.

‘Downhill Racer’ Empathizes With Both the Athletes and Coaches

Hackman gives one of his best performances because he subverts the expectations of what a “movie coach” would look like. There are plenty of inspirational sports classics that feature stirring speeches from a bold team leader, but Hackman showed that Claire is just as vulnerable as the athletes he was training. He’s hard on them not because he’s nasty, but because he knows there is a very brief window in their lives in which they have the opportunity to be at the peak of their physical condition or compete at the Olympics. Claire also proves to be someone who is invested in the team’s progression as a unit, even if other coaches are obsessed with crafting a star player. Claire knows that if Chappellet becomes a standout, his success will be regarded as his own; however, Claire stakes his reputation on leading multiple athletes to the Olympics amidst the hectic competition.

Redford also does a great job at showing Chappellet’s maturation as he learns what “winning” really looks like. Chappellet is used to the way that sports operate in America, in which even players on the same team are locked in sharp competition with one another in order to advance within the rankings and avoid being cut from a team. However, the skiing competition is entirely different; the team will only advance to different stages if every single player puts in their best work. Redford is able to show how Chappellet uses his inherent skills to become a leader within the team, transforming an initially unlikable character into a heroic one. Even though the skiing scenes are some of the best ever filmed, some of the strongest moments in Downhill Racer are those that just involve characters paying attention to their feelings.

Downhill Racer created a formula for a great sports movie that would be endlessly reiterated in the subsequent decades. Ironically, it’s one that Ritchie himself would use less than a decade later when he made the 1976 comedy classic The Bad News Bears starring Walter Mathau. While it was a much more comedic approach that also served as a coming-of-age story, The Bad News Bears reflected similar themes about the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, and self-improvement.

After Downhill Racer, the genre saw an expansion in the 1970s, proving that audiences were interested in seeing the interior lives of athletes. Rocky took home the Academy Award for Best Picture, but other classics like Breaking Away, The Longest Yard, Slap Shot, and Heaven Can Wait were also heralded. Downhill Racer’s impact is still seen within the evolution of sports stories today.

Downhill Racer is currently available to stream on Fubo in the U.S.

