The hackneyed expression, "They don't make 'em like they used to," has lost its true meaning thanks to its repeated use. In reality, the expression was made for titans like the late great Gene Hackman, who recently died at 95 years old, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor was a one-of-one, the consummate professional with a palpable appreciation of cinema as an art form without an ounce of pretentiousness. Emerging in an era where prestigious actors needed to indulge in transformative method acting to immerse themselves in a role, Hackman differentiated each of his performances through subtle gestures and unshowy choices while always carrying over his stirring gravitas from film to film. Best known for playing gruff, menacing figures with morally gray complexities, Hackman's comedic turn in The Birdcage, a hilarious performance with dramatic intensity, highlights his unmatched versatility.

Gene Hackman Was a Versatile Star Throughout His Prolific Career

With nearly 100 credits to his name on the big screen, Gene Hackman's work ethic spoke to his willingness to try anything, regardless of its genre, scope, or the degree of his role. While he made plenty of whiffs throughout his career, which ended with his retirement in 2004, when he landed a compelling part in an exceptionally crafted film like The French Connection, The Conversation, Unforgiven, or The Royal Tenenbaums, he hit it out of the park. These four films cemented his legendary status, but even when he wasn't trying to transcend the artistic medium under the direction of Francis Ford Coppola or Clint Eastwood, Hackman left an unmistakable mark of brilliance on the most forgettable dramas and thrillers.

The Birdcage, a farcical comedy by another late great artist, Mike Nichols, is not the best movie Hackman has been a part of, nor will it be considered one of his canonically masterful performances, but his turn as Senator Keeley crystalizes the actor's special touch on the screen. Having said that, The Birdcage, also starring Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, and Dianne Wiest, and written by Nichols' old comedy partner, Elaine May, features some of the sharpest comedic timing and heartfelt exploration of identity and family of the 1990s. The film follows a soon-to-be newlywed who convinces his parents, a gay couple and owners of a cabaret nightclub, Armand (Williams) and Albert (Lane), to pose as straight (with Albert dressed in drag) to appease the sensibilities of his in-laws, Louise (Wiest) and Hackman's Kevin Keeley, a staunchly conservative senator and co-founder of a Christian group called the Coalition of Moral Order.

Gene Hackman is a Seamless Comedic Delight in 'The Birdcage'