There was never a movie star quite like Gene Hackman, who died at the age of 95 on February 27, 2025. Hackman's stardom was a miracle of the New Hollywood, a moment when audiences were hungry for actors who more closely resembled themselves, as opposed to the matinee idols of Hollywood's golden age. Yet Hackman's popularity wasn't just a function of his everyman looks, but rather the everyman rage that was boiling just beneath. His screen persona was solidified in The French Connection, which won him the first of two Oscars and was successful enough to spawn a sequel, The French Connection II. Hackman's performance as Popeye Doyle spoke to the anger that was riling up the country at the time and revealed the superpower that would make him a star for the rest of his career.

‘The French Connection’ Spoke to Both Sides of the Counterculture