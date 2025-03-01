Most actors dream of leaving behind a quarter of the legacy left behind in Gene Hackman's wake. There's no getting around the sadness of losing one of the all-time greats, who died at 95 years old along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, but the two-time Oscar-winner's filmography will live on in history. On paper, Hackman did not walk off into the sunset in a blaze of glory, as his final film was the Ray Romano comedy Welcome to Mooseport in 2004. However, Hackman's legendary canon will recognize a film from three years prior, The Royal Tenenbaums, as his true swan song. The film that certified Wes Anderson's credentials as one of the prominent filmmakers of his generation featured a triumphant career capstone from Hackman. His vulnerable performance as the titular patriarch, a troubled and neglectful father whose sins have been passed down to his dysfunctional family, poignantly reflected his screen persona.

Gene Hackman Was a Surprising Fit for Wes Anderson's Style in 'The Royal Tenenbaums'

When you unite two uncompromising artistic figures for one purpose, chances are that tension will arise. After two feature films, Wes Anderson established himself as an idiosyncratic voice, whose distinct visual cues and oddball characters were impossible to imitate. Hackman, a versatile actor equally capable of being the star or a sturdy supporting presence, is the consummate professional, treating his craft as a glorified form of mundane labor. Unsurprisingly, Hackman was often perplexed, if not irritated, by Anderson's unique formalist approach and exacting vision. The director, describing Hackman as the most "challenging" actor he's ever worked with, said he was "not a relaxed, comfortable person in my company," but was still honored to work with such a legend, and he credits him for being the central source of inspiration for his co-stars.

Never has the tension between an actor and director been more auspicious than in The Royal Tenenbaums. After previously unlocking a new side to Bill Murray in Rushmore, Anderson deployed his quirky, whimsical, and twee tone and aesthetic on a grizzled star who symbolized a form of old-school toughness and edge. There's something disorienting about Hackman as Royal Tenenbaum being placed within one of Anderson's signature symmetrical dollhouse shots, but this jarring sensation parallels the film's dramatic crux of a neglectful father stepping out of his comfort zone by being emotionally open and finally connecting with his kids, Chas (Ben Stiller), Richie (Luke Wilson), and Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Gene Hackman Plays His Most Vulnerable and Emotionally Complex Character in 'The Royal Tenenbaums'