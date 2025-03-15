The late, great Gene Hackman had plenty of iconic roles throughout his acting career, including Lex Luthor in Richard Donner's Superman and Jimmy Doyle in The French Connection. But there's one role of his that's been long overlooked—General Mandible in Antz. And that's surprising for two reasons. First off, Antz was one of the first films ever made by DreamWorks Animation, alongside The Prince of Egypt—the two even made their theatrical debut in the same year. The second is that Antz boasts an immensely good performance from Gene Hackman, who makes Mandible a truly terrifying figure. Most of the time when a big-name actor is cast in an animated film, it's usually to sell the film to a wider audience; Hackman, on the other hand, utilized his dramatic chops to infuse his performance with the edge it needed.

Gene Hackman’s General Mandible in ‘Antz’ Is a Terrifying Figure

Mandible's role in Antz is established fairly quicky. He's leading the ant colony's forces into a battle against the neighboring termites, claiming the termites are invading on their territory. Mandible's war ends up drawing in worker ant Z (Woody Allen), who switched places with his friend, soldier ant Weaver (Sylvester Stallone), in order to impress ant princess Bala (Sharon Stone). Z is also the sole survivor of the ant army's battle against the termites but soon learns that Mandible plans to drown the queen and build a colony where only the strong survive. Sending off soldiers to die under false pretenses and plotting a genocide against his own people is enough to make Mandible one of the more vile villains to grace an animated film, but what truly makes him despicable is that he's willing to harm anyone to achieve his goals. A conversation between Mandible and his right-hand Cutter (Christopher Walken) shows that Mandible isn't above sacrificing the ants' larvae in his grand plan for control; similarly, when Weaver refuses to reveal Z and Bala's whereabouts in a critical scene, Mandible threatens to torture and kill his new girlfriend Aztaca (Jennifer Lopez).

What really makes Mandible a chillingly evil character is Hackman's performance. Hackman delivers the majority of his lines in a calm tone, which only helps to underline Mandible's threats. A character speaking of war, torture and death as easily as you or I might talk about picking up groceries is just unnerving, but it showcases how Hackman could bring a fiery intensity to any of his roles, no matter what it was. Mandible also disguises his intentions as being for the good of the colony—which feels eerily similar to how authoritarian leaders often dress up their attempts to tighten their control as being for the good of their subjects. But when Cutter turns on him, Mandible shouts, "You useless, ungrateful maggot! I am the colony!" This reveals his true nature, but it's also shocking because up to that point Mandible had not yet yelled—and Hackman wound up pouring a volcanic fury into that line reading.

