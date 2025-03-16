The late Gene Hackman was one of those actors that only come along once in a blue moon. Tough, versatile, subtle, and always with tremendous screen presence (even when playing supporting roles), he was one of the greatest thespians of his generation, equally great from his New Hollywood days to his time as an industry veteran. Hackman's recent passing shook the entertainment community to the core, and he will be sorely missed.

Throughout his illustrious and admirably prolific career, Hackman starred in films of all genres and subgenres imaginable—a few sci-fi flicks, a Western here and there, and plenty of dramas and comedies. Another one of Hackman's favorites to work on was the war genre, which has produced some of the greatest films of all time. Some of the Hackman-starring war films are better than others, there's no doubt about that, but they're all worth taking a look at in honor of this massively talented artist. This list will rank every Gene Hackman war movie based on their quality, Hackman's performance, and their place among his larger filmography.

8 'First to Fight' (1967)

Directed by Christian Nyby

Unfortunately, it's easy to pick the worst Gene Hackman war film. It's undoubtedly First to Fight, one of the actor's first movies, which is very loosely based on the experiences of Sgt. John Basilone, the first Marine to win the Medal of Honor in World War II. The movie has less than 500 ratings on IMDb, an abysmally low number, indicating that it has probably been forgotten, and that's probably for the better.

The 20th century certainly had worse war movies, but it also had so many that were far better. Thus, it just isn't worth wasting 92 minutes on this misguided effort. It's a decent movie, but far too forgettable and tepid both tonally and artistically. Pre-superstardom, Hackman does a solid job in his supporting performance, supposedly having worn his own Marine Corps cap (as he was a veteran himself), but this film can only be recommended to true die-hard completionists of the actor's filmography.

First to Fight Release Date January 25, 1967 Runtime 97 minutes Director Christian Nyby

7 'March or Die' (1977)

Directed by Dick Richards

March or Die is set during the 1920s, where the unit of French Foreign Legion Major William Foster (Hackman) is protecting an archaeological dig. The discovery of an Arab sacred burial site prompts the angry tribes to attack Foster's small garrison. It's a beautifully made epic shot in the deserts of Arizona, Morocco, and Spain, but visual beauty is about as far as praise for it can go.

The action, particularly the final battle, is impressively shot, and the rest of the film is competently made as well. The issue is that the script doesn't really give any of the actors (Hackman included) anything particularly special to do, making the whole thing a bit boring. There were production issues due to the film's insurance company forbidding the continuation of overseas shooting when Hackman started having back pain, so that probably had something to do with how wonky the final result feels. Interesting as the behind-the-scenes might be, a hidden gem in the actor's filmography this is not.