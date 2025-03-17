With a career that spanned five decades and saw him feature in such timeless classics as The French Connection, The Conversation, and Mississippi Burning, the late great Gene Hackman is nothing short of one of the biggest and most intriguing actors of the past 50 years. While he became known for his impact in searing dramas, his prowess extended to multiple genres, including comedies, legal thrillers, and major blockbusters. His commitment to Western movies is a defining component of his career as well.

Consisting of everything from Oscar-winning sensations to cult classics and even to misunderstood movies that were initially maligned upon release, Hackman appeared in a total of seven Western flicks throughout his career. Not all of them are bona fide masterpieces, but they are all worth seeing if only to acknowledge the enthralling gravitas Hackman brought to every single one of his performances. This list will rank every Gene Hackman Western movie based on their quality, Hackman's performance, and the importance they had on his overall career.

7 'The Hunting Party' (1971)

Directed by Don Medford

The first Western that Gene Hackman ever appeared in, The Hunting Party, was released in 1971, a year after his major breakthrough with his Oscar-nominated performance in I Never Sang for My Father. While it was another step towards stardom for Hackman, especially given the popularity of Westerns at the time, the ill-fated genre flick didn’t quite live up to expectations. However, it does still excel at showcasing Hackman’s talents in unsavory and violent roles.

It follows Frank Calder (Oliver Reed), a dashing outlaw who abducts Melissa Ruger (Candice Bergen) when he mistakes her for a schoolteacher and hopes she can help him learn how to read. Hackman co-stars as Brandt Ruger, Melissa’s vile and sexually abusive husband whose efforts to reclaim his wife turn brutally violent when he discovers she has fallen in love with her captor. The Hunting Party is tone-deaf and self-serious, mistaking graphic violence for thematic depth. That being said, it is a fine presentation of Hackman at his villainous best, and it could appeal to Western admirers who crave raw violence over all else in their genre forays.