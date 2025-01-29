The Golden Age of Hollywood musicals ran from the 1930s to the late 1950s/early 1960s in Hollywood, with Gene Kelly being a key fixture in some of the greatest productions. Films like Singin' in the Rain and An American in Paris have permeated through our culture, still resonating with audiences today. Kelly is renowned for integrating ballet into the modern musical and for his inimitable charm on screen. He was also an accomplished director in Hollywood, with his work ranging from Westerns (The Cheyenne Social Club) to straight comedies (A Guide for the Married Man).

But Kelly's talents didn't just remain in America. He traveled across the Atlantic to France to be part of the cast for renowned French director Jacques Demy's musical The Young Girls of Rochefort in 1967. The New Wave musical, starring Kelly alongside Catherine Deneuve, Françoise Dorléac, and George Chakiris, tells the story of two sisters who leave their hometown to find love. The film uses the same sort of color palette as Demy's previous film, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, but is tonally a markedly different film entirely. The film was looked upon favorably upon release, with the zingy score by Michel Legrand garnering an Oscar nomination. It has earned a cult following since, and is now fondly remembered as one of the best films of the French New Wave.

'The Young Girls of Rochefort' Leave Home for Love