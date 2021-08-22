Gene Roddenberry is getting his time in the spotlight with a new biopic about the Star Trek creator. Deadline reports the biopic has been quietly worked on by Roddenberry Entertainment with a script from Adam Mazer, who penned the Emmy-winning You Don't Know Jack. The film was announced on what would have been Roddenberry's 100th birthday on August 19, 2021. Roddenberry died in 1991 at the age of 70.

Roddenberry's biopic will also have Star Trek caretakers Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry's son) and Trevor Roth producing it, who also produced Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Having those who keep Star Trek alive and well spearheading the biopic gives us hope that the legendary life of Roddenberry will be brought justice. The film now just needs actors and a director attached to the project to bring the fascinating life of Roddenberry to life.

Roddenberry was a fighter pilot-turned-LAPD cop-turned-TV writer who had a vision for the future that changed the way television was created. Star Fleet was an organization that kept the peace throughout the galaxy and made the world that we live in a better place. Bringing to screen the first interracial kiss on television, having a cast like Leonard Nimoy there to defend and stand up for his co-stars like Nichelle Nichols to make sure she was paid equally, and creating a legacy that would outlive Roddenberry himself, Star Trek is a staple for science fiction as well as television as a whole. And we owe all of it to Roddenberry.

The younger Roddenberry and Roth said in a joint statement:

“Gene led a remarkable life. He was an incredibly complex, compelling man, whose work changed the face of television, and whose ideas changed the world. It’s time to share Gene’s story with audiences everywhere.”

It is about time we get to know more about the man who brought us Captain Kirk, Spock, Lt. Uhura, and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise. But, more importantly, the man who gave us hope for the future and what it could be if we all worked together.

Roddenberry's life is a fascinating one and getting to see it come to life from his own production company and from those who are here to protect his work is wonderful. We owe a lot to Roddenberry and this biopic is a perfect nod to the man who brought us Star Trek.

