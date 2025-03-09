There would be no Star Trek without the vision of creator Gene Roddenberry, who used the television series to look at an idyllic future where peace is the goal, and people of all nationalities and planets come together under an altruistic Federation, all while making subtle (and not so subtle) commentary on contemporary issues like race relations. So when his idea for a follow-up series became Star Trek: The Motion Picture, it only made sense that he would be in control of the franchise on the cinema front as well. And he was. Briefly.

Gene Roddenberry's Work on a Sequel Series Led to 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Despite a letter-writing campaign that mirrored the one that succeeded in landing Star Trek: The Original Series a third season, NBC cancelled the series in 1969. The NBC phasers, however, seemed to be set to stun, as the series began enjoying a resurgence driven by local television syndication, a so-called "fourth season" that played out in Star Trek: The Animated Series, conventions, and merchandise sales. With the possession of a cash cow IP, Paramount looked to build on the interest by soliciting a sequel series from Roddenberry, which he delivered as Star Trek: Phase II (which would eventually be retooled as Star Trek: The Next Generation).

Then came 1977, and two little art-house films were released that changed the game: Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Paramount pivoted, with president Michael Eisner pulling the plug on Star Trek: Phase II and announcing on March 28, 1978, that Star Trek would be coming to the big screen, helmed by esteemed director Robert Wise and the entire Star Trek: The Original Series crew returning (even Leonard Nimoy, who "didn't care" for Roddenberry and had to be coerced into joining). The film would be an adaptation of Roddenberry's script for the sequel series' pilot, and writer Harold Livingston was brought in to make it cinema-ready. Livingston's involvement kicked off a series of events that would lead to Roddenberry losing control of the Star Trek movies.

Gene Roddenberry Created Drama During the Making of 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture'