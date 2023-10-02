The Big Picture The Questor Tapes, a 1974 TV film by Gene Roddenberry, will be released on Blu-ray for the first time, featuring a brand-new HD master and restored versions of the trailer and promo.

The Questor Tapes, one of Gene Roddenberry's projects that followed the cancellation of Star Trek, is coming to Blu-ray for the first time. Although it never made it to series, the pilot did inspire the iconic character Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Kino Lorber will release a restored 2K Blu-ray edition of the 1974 TV film, which was intended as a pilot for an NBC series; after a dispute between Roddenberry and NBC, the series was canceled, and the pilot aired as a TV movie. The disc will feature a brand-new HD master from a 2K scan of the 35mm interpositive; it will also feature restored versions of the network trailer and promo for the movie and an all-new commentary from film historian Gary Gerani. The disc will retail for $25; it can be pre-ordered on Kino Lorber's website and will be released on December 5.

The Questor Tapes stars Robert Foxworth (Six Feet Under) as the titular Questor, a humanlike android searching for his mysterious creator, Emil Vaslovik (Lew Ayres, All Quiet on the Western Front). Accompanied by scientist Jerry Robinson (M*A*S*H*'s Mike Farrell) and pursued by the sinister Geoffrey Darrow (John Vernon, Animal House), he eventually learns that Vaslovik, too, is an android and that they were both created by an advanced race of aliens to assist humanity. The film also stars Dana Wynter, James Shigeta, frequent Star Trek presence Majel Barrett, and Pavel Chekov himself, Walter Koenig. Written by Roddenberry and Star Trek veteran Gene L. Coon, The Questor Tapes didn't make much of an impact upon its release, but Questor's android nature and his quest to learn about humanity served to inspire the character of Data, who was portrayed by Brent Spiner in Star Trek: The Next Generation and its movie and TV spinoffs.

Gene Roddenberry's Other Television Projects

The Questor Tapes was one of a number of Roddenberry projects following Star Trek's 1969 cancellation, including Genesis II, Planet Earth, Strange New World, and Spectre; intended as pilots for series, like Questor, they were aired as TV movies instead. He also worked on a Star Trek revival series, Star Trek: Phase II, that was eventually scrapped and reworked into 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture. After Roddenberry's 1991 death, two TV series were produced from his notes: Earth: Final Conflict, which chronicled a near-future Earth and its response to first contact with an advanced race of mysterious aliens, and Andromeda, which starred Kevin Sorbo as a Kirk-like starship captain.

The Questor Tapes will be released on Blu-ray on December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.