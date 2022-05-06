Born Jerome Silberman, comedy legend Gene Wilder did not come from a family of performers. In fact, he was 13 when he got the acting bug and began studying the craft; and it wasn't until he was 15 that he made his acting debut in a school play. But that would just be the start of something incredible as Wilder went on to star as some of the most iconic and well-known movie characters ever to go up on the big screen. His first film actually came back in 1967 when he was cast in a small role in the movie Bonnie and Clyde. Only a year later, Wilder found himself nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Producers. There are plenty of fantastic achievements in Wilder‘s career, and his comedic performances are the cream of the crop. So here, we take a look at some of Gene Wilder’s best comedic movie performances.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks, and co-written by Gene Wilder himself, 1974's Young Frankenstein is a classic horror-comedy film that gave new meaning to the phrase "Put'n on the Ritz." This film, shot in black-and-white, is a parody of Mary Shelley‘s 1818 novel, Frankenstein, and it manages to touch upon all the classic moments of the original story. However, in this version, Wilder plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of the famous Victor, who originally created the monster. Dr. Frederick heads to Transylvania after inheriting his family’s estate. Wilder puts on a hilarious performance as this doctor who goes from wanting to shake the negative stigma of his insane grandfather's work, to trying to surpass his ambitious goal.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wilder plays Willy Wonka in this 1971 film adaptation. Snagging a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy nomination for his role as Wonka, Wilder is at the top of his game with this portrayal. Blending sarcasm and compassion, along with a hidden agenda, Wilder consistently makes character choices that resulted in viewers not being able to take their eyes off the screen whenever he spoke (or sang). If you’ve never given this movie a watch (possibly thinking it’s just for kids), it’s worth seeing Wilder at his very best.

RELATED: 19 Outstanding Dramatic Performances from Comedic Actors

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blazing Saddles is another film directed and produced by Mel Brooks, and has Gene Wilder playing Jim (also known as the Waco Kid), a speedy gun-slinging alcoholic who becomes partners with the new sheriff in town, Bart (Clevaon Little). With this being a farce on Black western movies, this comedy hits on plenty of politically incorrect topics. In fact, no way this movie gets made anywhere near this day and age. But, if you want to peek into one of those films that lived during a different time, as well as a hilarious performance from Gene Wilder himself, give Blazing Saddles a gallop.

The Woman in Red (1984)

The Woman in Red is clearly a film close to Gene Wilder’s heart since he wrote this 1984 movie, and it also starred his real-life wife, the late, great, Gilda Radner. Wilder plays Teddy Pierce who becomes completely ga-ga with a woman that is more than way out of his league. And to make things even more complicated, he’s married. Soon, Teddy actually meets this woman, Charlotte (Kelly LeBrock), and he's shocked to find her actually interested in him. This leads to his attraction turning into infatuation, as Teddy needs to either fight his ever-growing urges or jump off a bridge. Wilder tackles the taboo subject of adultery head on and gives a performance plenty of monogamists can relate to.

The Producers (1967)

With The Producers, Mel Brooks made his directorial debut and also wrote the script, which eventually won him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. As mentioned before, Wilder was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Leo Bloom, one of the producer-masterminds crafting a scam to put on the worst stage musical, ever. The film, along with Wilder’s excellent performance, became so successful it was later adopted by Brooks to become a stage musical, which again was adapted into a movie-reboot starring Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.

Silver Streak (1976)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

In 1976, Gene Wilder collaborated with fellow comedy great Richard Pryor in Silver Streak, which was directed by Arthur Hiller (Love Story). This crime-solving comedy features Pryor as Grover, a criminal traveling on a train called the "Silver Streak." Wilder plays George, a witness to a murder that ends up being connected to a much larger plot between forging-art dealers and the very FBI agents there to solve the crime. The detail that makes Silver Streak stand out is that this is Pryor and Wilder’s first comedic joint-performance, and while watching it, you can tell how much fun they’re having.

The Frisco Kid (1979)

Now basking in the glow of several hit films, Wilder's confidence shines through in western-comedy The Frisco Kid, directed by Robert Aldrich (The Dirty Dozen). The movie follows Avram (Wilder), a Polish rabbi crossing the country to get to a synagogue in San Francisco. On the way he connects with Tommy (Harrison Ford), who happens to be a bank robber. This movie is like an old-school road trip comedy and the chemistry between Wilder and the young Harrison Ford makes in worth a watch, alone. On top of that, the story is solid, and you'll be in for plenty of laughs.

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Another collaboration with Richard Pryor,1989's See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Wilder plays Dave, who is the counterpart to Wally (Pryor). Both use their disabilities (one's deaf and the other is blind) and friendship to make each other’s lives easier. However, one day, Wally and Dave find themselves being each (one-half) the sole witness to a murder. You can see, or hear, what happens next from this point, as the two try to solve the murder on their own. Plenty of gags here to keep you laughing from start to finish.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex *But Were Too Afraid to Ask (1972)

It's a known fact that Woody Allen has no problem putting together a cast of movie stars, and with 1972's Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex *But Were Too Afraid to Ask, he does not disappoint. The movie consists of consecutive shorts that deal with the subject of intimacy, and features stars like Regis Philbin, Tony Randall, Burt Reynolds, and of course, Gene Wilder. In his segment, Wilder plays a general practice doctor that develops a lustful obsession with a sheep. Yes, you read that correctly. This one, you have to see for yourself.

Richard Pryor‘s Best Comedic Movie Performances, Ranked From 'Superman III' to 'Stir Crazy'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jason Shomer (31 Articles Published) My name is Jason Shomer. I write for Collider. I am also a tv/film writer and have sold multiple screenplays. I have also written for geekgirlauthority.com and gadgetreview.com. More From Jason Shomer

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe