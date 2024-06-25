The Big Picture Bryan Craig set to return as Morgan Corinthos in August, sparking excitement among General Hospital fans after months of speculation.

Craig's impressive portrayal of Morgan earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards, showcasing his talent and popularity within the soap opera genre.

While details of Craig's return are still vague, his reappearance will coincide with his father Sonny's dramatic storyline on the show.

One of the well-known cast members of ABC’s long-running show General Hospital is set to return to the series this summer after months of speculation surrounding the star’s comeback. TV Line has confirmed that Bryan Craig will reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos, the late son of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright), for one episode in early August.

As diehard fans are aware, Craig starred in General Hospital for four years, ending in 2016 following his character Morgan’s plausible death in a car bomb. However, he returned in 2018 for a brief stint, when he appeared in a vision to Ava (Maura West). Craig’s laudable skill on the show earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

The chatter surrounding Craig’s return to General Hospital began earlier this month when the series’ executive producer revealed on the Daytime Emmy's red carpet that a male “former cast member is coming back… that the audience will go crazy for.” Yet, details were vague until now. Even so, it remains unclear what form Craig's deceased character will take, but his reappearance will come as his mob boss father turns his back on everyone in Port Charles. In addition to the General Hospital EP’s hint about Craig’s comeback, the actor himself has been teasing the likelihood in the past few weeks, using several social media posts, including one showing a recent backstage photo of the show’s set. As for Craig’s most recent project, he concluded a two-season run on the Freeform drama Good Trouble not long ago.

Another ‘General Hospital’ Star Had News About His Character

Image via ABC

Besides Craig, one other popular character fans hoped would return to the daytime show was Cyrus Renault, played by Jeff Kober, who commented on the future of his character earlier this month. Kober starred in General Hospital from February 2020 until he presumably left in June 2021. He also made several guest appearances from August to December of the same year, leading him to win a Daytime Emmy Award in 2022. Speaking of what’s next for Cyrus in the series, Kober shared: "For me, it’s always about finding what’s the most interesting and grounded and most passionate perspective this character can have in a given time. They keep you guessing on that show. What he has come around to now, and being holier than now. The last time I saw him he was saying, 'I got to work on myself before I tell anyone else how to do this.' Don’t you wish more people in the world realized that?"

All seasons of General Hospital are currently available to stream on Hulu.