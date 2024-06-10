The Big Picture Jeff Kober’s character in General Hospital, Cyrus Renault, took unexpected twists and turns, keeping fans guessing.

Beloved villain actor, Jeff Kober, has news concerning his character's future in General Hospital, and it may not be what fans are expecting. In February 2020, Kober joined the cast of America's longest-running soap opera as Cyrus Renault, but seemingly exited the role in June 2021. The award-winning actor made several guest appearances from August to December of the same year, leading him to win a Daytime Emmy Award in 2022.

Speaking with TV Insider, Kober, who was an antagonist to Maurice Benard's Sonny Corinthos in General Hospital, explained the evolution of his character Cyrus, who has admittedly been through a lot. "It started out as a short gig. Whatever happened, they decided to keep me on a little longer. So they made me the mysterious half-brother of Genie Francis’ character [Laura Spencer]," he explained. "They wrote this evil criminal as someone who is broken and needs his mother’s love. I was like, 'How do you play that?' I guess we'll find out. It was so much fun to do that. Then they sent him away to prison, and he found Jesus, or did he?"

Kober then commented on what's to be expected of his character in the future of the show:

"For me, it’s always about finding what’s the most interesting and grounded and most passionate perspective this character can have in a given time. They keep you guessing on that show. What he has come around to now, and being holier than now. The last time I saw him he was saying, 'I got to work on myself before I tell anyone else how to do this.' Don’t you wish more people in the world realized that?"

Jeff Kober Plays The Bad Guy Too Well

Kober's laudable career spans decades, with him starring in numerous films and TV shows, and frequently, but not always acting as the villain. He is seen in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X Files, Sons of Anarchy, The First Power, A Man Apart, New Girl, and NCIS: Los Angeles, among others. Besides ABC's General Hospital, he has played the bad guy in a series of other productions, including The Walking Dead and, most recently, Break, where he stars as pool hall hustler Jimmy, joining an extraordinary ensemble cast.

According to the official synopsis, "Break follows Eli (Darren Weiss) as he juggles two jobs and tries to juggle taking care of his sister, mother and relationship. A series of unexpected events introduce him to the world of Detroit Pool, where he learns his absent father was once a Detroit pool hall legend. Eli journeys into the scene and confronts the realities and dangers of the game and himself."

Break premiered theatrically in North America on April 26 and is scheduled to be released digitally on June 11, 2024. Meanwhile, General Hospital is currently available to stream on Hulu.

