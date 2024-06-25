The Big Picture Lucky Spencer, portrayed by Jonathan Jackson, is set to return to General Hospital.

Valentini hinted at a major star's return at the Daytime Emmys and has now confirmed Jackson's highly anticipated comeback after his last appearance in 2015.

In addition to Jackson's return, Bryan Craig will reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos for a special one-day appearance.

The wait is over for General Hospital fans as Jonathan Jackson, the Emmy-winning actor beloved amongst the fandom for his role as Lucky Spencer, is set to return to Port Charles. The announcement suddenly has sent waves of excitement through the soap opera community, fulfilling the hopes sparked by a recent teaser from GH executive producer Frank Valentini. At the Daytime Emmys earlier this month, Valentini hinted at the return of a major star.

“A former cast member is coming back,” he told ABC7. “And I think the audience will go crazy for him.” That star has now been confirmed as Jackson, who last appeared on the show in 2015. Jackson’s return is slated for later this summer, and it’s expected to be a significant and extended run, according to Deadline. The announcement adds to the excitement already surrounding the show, as GH has also revealed that Bryan Craig will reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos for a special one-day appearance in August, suggesting that more familiar faces might be making a comeback.

Who Is Lucky Spencer?

Jackson first entered the GH scene in 1993 as Lucky Spencer, the cherished son of the iconic super-couple Luke and Laura Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis. His performance quickly won over fans, and Jackson remained a key figure in the show until 2011. He left GH to star as Avery Barkley in ABC’s Nashville, a role he played for six successful seasons. Beyond GH, Jackson has showcased his talent in films like The Deep End of the Ocean, On the Edge, Insomnia, Tuck Everlasting, and Venom. During his time away from GH, the character of Lucky Spencer was also played by Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan. Jackson’s portrayal of Lucky earned him nine Daytime Emmy nominations, with wins in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2011, and 2012, cementing his status as a soap opera legend.

Jackson is also an accomplished musician who has written and recorded hundreds of songs. He has toured internationally with the cast of Nashville and his band, Jonathan Jackson + Enation. He is also a writer, having penned the theological prose The Mystery of Art, which has been translated into Greek, Romanian, and Russian, as well as the epic poem The Harrowing of Hell.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 2 p.m. Central Time (CT) on ABC. Check your local listings for specific times in your area. Stay tuned to Collider for more. You can watch past episodes on Hulu.

