Laura Spencer, it's the day you've been waiting for. Back in June, Jonathan Jackson, the Emmy-winning actor beloved amongst the fandom for his role as Lucky Spencer in General Hospital, returns to Port Charles, sending waves of excitement through the soap opera community. But now, he's about to have the reunion of a lifetime with his onscreen mother, Genie Francis.

In the August 28th episode of General Hospital, Laura and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) departed for Africa to find her missing son, Lucky (Jackson), hoping he could be a liver donor for her daughter, Lulu. That marked the beginning of Francis's yearly summer break from the show. However, with Lucky recently rescued by Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton) and returning to Port Charles, fans are eagerly questioning what Laura and Kevin have been up to and when Laura will return to the storyline.

Well, it seems like that wait is about to come to an end as Deadline, via SoapOperaDigest, are reporting that Francis has been back filming for several weeks and her first episode will air this coming week — on Wednesday, October 9. In addition to that, it's reported that Francis' first scenes were with Jackson. The reunion between Lulu’s mom and brother comes at a crucial moment when it comes to Lulu's health.

What's the Story Behind Laura and Lucky?

Image via ABC

Francis and Jackson share a long history on General Hospital, first working together in 1993 when Jackson joined the show as the son of super-couple Luke and Laura. Jackson was just 11 years old when he landed the iconic role, and after his initial exit in 1999, he returned as an adult in 2010, though Francis had already left the series.

Francis has been vocal about her excitement to reunite with Jackson, celebrating the news of his return with a Tweet: “Dear sweet Jonathan Jackson, this show is so lucky to have you back. I am overjoyed! Can’t wait to work with you again.” Jackson echoed her enthusiasm in an interview with TV Insider, saying, “Working with Genie was a big personal incentive to come back. When I was there in 2010, 2011, she wasn’t on the show, and I always felt like I missed out on that as an adult, so I’m really excited.”

General Hospital airs weekdays at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 2 p.m. Central Time (CT) on ABC. Check your local listings for specific times in your area. Stay tuned to Collider for more. You can watch past episodes on Hulu.

