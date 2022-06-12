From Franco's murderous artwork to Mikos Cassadine's attempt at freezing the world, ABC's General Hospital has always been much more than love in the afternoon. While GH has been full of beloved characters for almost 60 years, it's the villains of Port Charles that sometimes get all the attention.

RELATED: Musicians Who Guest-Starred On 'General Hospital'

It wouldn't be a daytime drama without its dozens of memorable baddies, and on General Hospital, they can certainly be bad. Whether they're played by soap vets, Emmy winners, or Hollywood's elite, these villains have made the characters, and the viewers fear their wrath.

Content Warning: This article discusses subject matter relating to sexual assault.

Jerry Jacks

Jerry Jacks has been a notable villain since he arrived in Port Charles in 1998. Despite the dozens of crimes on his rap sheet, the most memorable was the Metro Court hostage situation of 2007, where he held half the characters hostage in the hotel lobby and then blew it up, giving Alan Quartermaine a heart attack that led to his death.

The character was initially portrayed by Julian Stone from 1998 to 1999 and didn't appear on the show again for almost a decade, recast with Supernatural actor Sebastian Roché, who held the role off and on for eight years.

Lisa Niles

Lisa Niles was an unexpected villain at General Hospital in the 2010s when she first arrived as the new doctor who used to date head surgeon Patrick Drake. But she soon unleashed her villainous ways on Port Charles when she turned into a literal crazy ex-girlfriend and stalked Patrick's entire family.

While Julie Mond originated the role, it was made memorable by Brianna Brown, who took over the role only two months after Mond debuted it. Brown went on to play Lisa Niles for two years before the character's murder, resulting in a whodunit storyline.

Shiloh

David Henry "Hank" Archer didn't start so bad when he arrived in Port Charles, but once he became known as Shiloh, the infamous cult leader for Dawn of Day, his true intentions were revealed. Shiloh not only took in the city's most vulnerable, he sexually assaulted Willow Tait.

Coby Ryan McLaughlin debuted in the role of Shiloh in 2018 and only played the character for nine months before he was shot with a flare gun by Sam, one of his cult victims, and has been presumed dead since.

Heather Webber

Robin Mattson has played villains on soap operas, but no character she's played has ever been as bad as Heather Webber. While Mattson is one of four actresses to play Heather, she made the character memorable since 1980.

Heather's life of crime began with adultery, murder, and selling babies on the black market and ended in 2016 with kidnapping, drugging, and more murder. All of her crimes currently leave her locked in an asylum in Port Charles.

Peter August

Wes Ramsey may be loved by his fellow GH castmate (and real-life girlfriend) Laura Wright, but in Port Charles, his character Peter August is hated by all. Ramsey joined the cast in 2017, though Peter's evil tendencies weren't revealed until 2018.

RELATED: Soap Opera Couples Who Dated In Real Life

When the secret gets out that Peter is the son of the evil Cesar Faison — and the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree — Peter does everything he can to prove he's a better man who is worthy of Maxie's love, even if that involves conspiring with other evildoers, holding people hostage and murder.

Nelle Benson

Nelle Benson started as the new girl in town who befriended Carly and her family to terrorize them later to get back at her secret step-sister for not being given as good of a life as she got, which resulted in drugging, plotting, murder, and baby switching.

Chloe Lanier played the character from 2016 until Nelle's supposed death in 2020. Lanier previously played the role of a young Pat Spencer during Anthony Geary's final storyline as Luke Spencer before his retirement in 2015.

Ryan Chamberlain

Ryan Chamberlain has been Port Charles' resident serial killer off and on since 1992, adding to his long list of victims in 2018 when he murdered Nurse Mary Pat Ingles and Kiki Jerome and attacked Nelle Benson, Curtis Ashford, and his sister-in-law Laura Collins, among several others.

This character is the result of actor Jon Lindstrom pulling double duty as the evil twin brother of his character, the beloved Kevin Collins, who he has played off and on to this day, despite first portraying Ryan.

Franco

Robert Frank, better known as Franco, was a famous artist who took his work to Port Charles with a secret, murderous plan. When it is revealed that Franco is not only a serial killer but supposedly the long-lost twin brother of Jason Morgan, he goes on a crime spree consisting of stalking, kidnapping, and desecration of a grave.

RELATED: Great Projects James Franco and Seth Rogen Have Worked On Together

The role was originated by James Franco in 2009 after the actor requested to be in a soap opera. After his stint ended in 2011, the character was recast with soap vet Roger Howarth, who held the role from 2013 until the character's murder in 2021.

Cesar Faison

Cesar Faison is best remembered for tormenting Anna Devane and Duke Lavery in the '80s and later masquerading as numerous Port Charles citizens like Duke and Luke Spencer and committing crimes as their likenesses.

RELATED: Times Soap Operas Were Too Unbelievable To Watch

Anders Hove brought this creepy character to life in 1990 and made several stints on the show — as well as its spin-off Port Charles — until Faison was killed in 2018 by his former abductor Jason Morgan.

Helena Cassadine

While not even a Cassadine by blood, Helena Cassadine is considered the worst villain in GH history. From wedding day curses to the slaughter of Alexis Davis' mother, Helena has been reigning terror on Port Charles while alive and in death for over 40 years.

Constance Towers has portrayed Helena on and off since 1997, but it's Cleopatra actress Elizabeth Taylorwho originated the infamous role due to being such a huge fan of the soap. Taylor only appeared in three episodes, where Helena put a curse on Luke and Laura on their historic wedding day.

KEEP READING: Set Secrets From Daytime Soap Operas