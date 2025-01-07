Keanu Reeves has been making headlines lately thanks to his performance as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the video game adaptation that has grossed over $335 million at the worldwide box office in only a few weeks. He’s also become known for his role as John Wick, the iconic action hero with four movies, a spin-off show, and another movie on the way. However, two years before he first suited up as the legendary assassin, Reeves starred in one of his biggest bombs ever. Reeves features alongside Bojana Novakovic and Adelaide Clemens in Generation Um… the 2012 R-rated drama with an astounding 0% from critics and a 23% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and also happens to be #9 on Starz's global charts.

Generation Um… was written and directed by Mark Mann, and the film follows three adults in New York City over a single day filled with sex, drugs, and indecision. Generation Um… was Mann’s second directorial outing after first helming Finishing Heaven, a 2008 documentary that’s also set in New York. He has not directed anything in the 13 years since his work on Generation Um…, and he has also not been tapped for any projects that are currently in the works. It’s a good thing for Reeves that John Wick came only a few years after this, because although many people certainly didn’t see Generation Um…, earning a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes would have been hard to shake if Chad Stahelski hadn’t come along and worked with him to redefine action movies again after he did with The Matrix.

What Else Is Coming Up for Keanu Reeves?

Reeves will next be seen alongside Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh in Good Fortune, the upcoming action comedy due in theaters on October 17 that will see Aziz Ansari make his feature directorial debut. He’ll also reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina, the upcoming Ana de Armas-led spin-off film coming to theaters on June 6, and he’s expected to reprise his role as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, but details about the film are sparse at this time.

Generation Um… stars Keanu Reeves, and was written and directed by Mark Mann. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Generation Um… on Pluto TV or Tubi in the U.S. and on Starz globally.

