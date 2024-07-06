The Big Picture Generation X was the first live-action X-Men project, but it unfortunately failed to garner the success that Fox had hoped for.

The X-Men are making a pop culture comeback this year: next week sees the launch of a new X-Men #1 from Marvel Comics courtesy of Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman, while X-Men '97 debuted to acclaim from all corners and Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to be a blockbuster blowout. But it wasn't always this way. Previous attempts to get an X-Men film and/or television series off the ground have failed, with the most infamous being Generation X. Based on the X-Men spinoff team created by Scott Lobdell and Chris Bachalo, Generation X is technically the first live-action X-Men project. But why have so few people heard of it? How did it fail to launch a franchise? The answers lie below.

Generation X (1996) Generation X follows a group of teenage mutants who enroll in Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. They are trained by Emma Frost and Banshee to control their powers.The plot revolves around students determined to thwart Dr. Russel Tresh, an unethical scientist who plans to control the world's dreams using a machine that taps into the dream dimension. Release Date February 20, 1996 Director Jack Sholder Cast Matt Frewer , Finola Hughes , Jeremy Ratchford , Heather McComb , Randall Slavin , Bumper Robinson , Suzanne Davis , Amarilis Runtime 87 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Eric Blakeney Expand

What Is 'Generation X' About?

Generation X begins when Jubilation Lee (Heather McComb) — or "Jubilee" — discovers her mutant ability to generate bursts of energy that resemble fireworks. She eventually finds herself at the Xavier School For Gifted Youngsters, which is run by Emma Frost (Finola Hughes) and Sean Cassidy (Jeremy Ratchford), better known as the White Queen and Banshee respectively. Jubilee ends up joining a new class of mutants that includes the elastic powered Skin (Agustin Rodriguez), and together they learn to control their powers. But a threat manifests in the form of Frost's old colleague Russel Tresh (Matt Frewer), as he's grown obsessed with discovering the dimension where dreams are born...and wants to harness mutants as test subjects.

The production boasted two genre veterans: writer Eric Blakeney, who worked on 21 Jump Street, and Jack Sholder, who ironically tackled another dream-themed narrative when he directed A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge. Though Sholder was a lapsed comic book fan, he actually looked forward to directing Generation X. "It was sort of junior X-Men, and it was a good script. It seemed like it would be a lot of fun and it would be challenging. It had a wacky sense of humor that got wackier once we cast it," Sholder told Syfy Wire — which may be underselling the final project by a mile.

'Generation X's Tight Budget Led To Major Character Changes

Generation X ran into a major problem from the start — it only had a $4 million budget, which is certainly far less than your typical superhero blockbuster or television show. This led to two major characters from the comics team being replaced with budget-friendly alternatives. Those members were Paige Guthrie/Husk, who can shed her skin to transform into different elements, and Chamber, whose body contains a psychic fire that blew half of his face off. In their place was Refrax (Randall Slavin), a mutant who had the ability of X-ray and heat vision, and Buff (Suzanne Davis), who, true to her namesake, was superhumanly strong. Blakeney expressed his disappointment with the budget in an interview with the Los Angeles Times:

"It was very frustrating for all of us...One mutant we really wanted to include was Chamber. Chamber's visual features [which include a constant energy pulse emanating from his chest to lower face] were just too expensive to realize."

New characters weren't the only big change in Generation X. Jubilee's ethnicity changed, as she is depicted as Chinese American in the comics but was portrayed by a white actress in the film. It was a strange change, made even stranger by the fact that X-Men: The Animated Series was airing around that time and featured Jubilee as a major character. Sholder chalked the discrepancy up to the script, saying, "The script does not mention her Asian ethnicity, nor is it mentioned in the casting breakdown that went out to agents." He did mention that Sandra Oh auditioned for the role of Emma Frost; Oh would later enter the world of comic book adaptations when she scored a role in Invincible.

'Generation X' Was Meant To Launch a TV Series

Fox, seeing the potential of the X-Men franchise due to X-Men: The Animated Series' runaway success, initially wanted Generation X to serve as the launchpad for a potential series of movies or a television series. Even the late, great Stan Lee was rooting for Generation X's success, proclaiming: “If this thing doesn’t create demand, I’ll eat my hat!” Sholder had a different outlook:

They never told me that [Generation X was a pilot for a series]. Whenever you made a TV movie, that was always a possibility. But it certainly wasn't made as a pilot. There are things that are called backdoor pilots, which means it's not really a pilot but, depending on how it turns out, it could be a pilot. Probably, if it was done today it would be a pilot. It's a perfect situation for a pilot. You've got a group of continuing characters and this whole fantasy thing. At that point, the whole Syfy Channel hadn't really happened and those shows [didn't] start making money. So this was just seen as a one-off thing.

In the end, Generation X didn't wind up making the impact its creative crew or its network hoped it would, even with some positive praise. But the question remains: does Generation X deserve a second look?

'Generation X' Pales in Comparison to Other 'X-Men' Projects

Close

Watching Generation X in 2024, it's clear that the film falls short of what you'd expect from an X-Men project. Despite Frewer chewing every amount of scenery he can get his hands on, Tresh pales in comparison to other X-Men foes like Sinister or Apocalypse. The team dynamics also need work, as Jubilee and Skin get the lion's share of the focus while the rest of Generation X is just in the background. And the less said about the effects, the better. But there are some positives: the few scenes where Generation X bonds feel very close to the comics, and Hughes actually manages to capture a side of Emma Frost that would later be displayed in future comics where the White Queen fully embraced her heroic side.

Generation X also unexpectedly started a trend that would affect the X-Men film franchise, and other superhero projects. Filming for scenes at the Xavier Institute took place at Hatley Castle in British Columbia; the castle would continue to serve as a filming location for other X-Men films and the Deadpool series, as well as Lex Luthor's mansion in Smallville and Oliver Queen's home in Arrow. Even if Generation X might be nothing but a distant memory, it at least paved the way for the X-Men to truly thrive in film and television.

