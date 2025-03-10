Channel 4 viewers will have one less TV show to look forward to as the channel has officially canceled Generation Z, the comedy horror series created by Ben Wheatley (Meg 2). Like Wheatley's most recognized works, the series blends horror and satire, examining topics like Brexit while addressing the challenges faced by teenagers today. Widely deemed as an odd, The Walking Dead spin-off, Generation Z's unfortunate fate is, sadly, no true reflection of its quality. The series drew plaudits from audiences, with many praising the writing, gore and its brilliant infusion of British humor. However, while many did love it, Channel 4 explains that it failed to "win over everyone."

The first impressions of Generation Z were promising following its debut at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year, but unfortunately, the show failed to keep up that momentum when it finally began airing. Channel 4's decision on the show comes as the public broadcaster looks to re-strategize its mode of operations, as seen by its recent partnership with A24 with the order of Leo Reich's comedy series, It Gets Worse, about a trio of down-on-their-luck friends/roommates. “We’re very proud of Generation Z and would like to thank Ben Wheatley, The Forge and the wonderful cast and crew involved in the show’s success," the Channel said via a spokesperson. "We look forward to working together on future Channel 4 projects.”

What Is 'Generation Z' About?