When people think about where the apocalypse might begin, a quiet laid back town is probably the last place on anyone's list. Fresh off his latest deep sea adventures that saw him ride massive waves in Meg 2: The Trench, filmmaker Ben Wheatley will continue to keep busy with a dark comedic horror satire, Generation Z. The zombie themed series is billed to have a home at Channel 4, and ahead of its arrival a selection of first look images have been released introducing a stacked ensemble cast.

Set in the fictional town of Dambury, Generation Z sees a sleepy, quiet town upturned and the apocalypse unleashed when an army convoy crashes, causing a chemical leak. This chemical has deadly consequences for the inhabitants of Dambury, and none of them are pleasant. The images released by Channel 4 show the characters in the serene greenery of nature, while evoking the uneasy awareness of trouble offscreen. However, a lone photo shows the full effects on the chemical leak on the residents.

Generation Z serves as Wheatley's first foray into the TV scene, and the series focuses on "intergeneration justice and community breakdown" in a world "where truth is stranger than fiction." The political quibbles in modern society also come under the microscope as are "the very real issues facing teenagers today.”

The Creative Team Behind 'Generation Z'

The show's cast includes Sue Johnston, Paul Bentall, Ava Hinds-Jones, Johnny Vegas, Robert James-Collier, Suzanne Ahmet, Lewis Gribben, Jay Lycurgo, and Buket Komur among others. Produced by The Forge for Channel 4, Generation Z is written and directed by Wheatley and is produced by Alex Kazamia. Still currently in production, the six-part series is executive produced by Wheatley, Mark Pybus, George Faber and Beth Willis.

Check out the new images and official synopsis below:

