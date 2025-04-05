Two of the best '90s movies starring Robin Williams had him flying as an older Peter Pan and transforming into limitless possibilities as the Genie. But Hook wasn't the first time Williams took to the sky in Neverland, just like Aladdin wasn't the comedy legend's first Disney role. Starring in movies the company produced, like Dead Poets Society, it was when he became a Lost Boy that there was a connection to why the Genie wore a certain outfit, among the magical being's ever-changing appearances, in the final minutes of the Disney classic. Remember when Genie was dressed like he was ready to travel to a Disney amusement park? It's a meta joke to the Mouse House that created the film, but it also went deeper as a callback to Williams’ role in a Disney short film.

Robin Williams’ Disney Introduction Was Not in ‘Aladdin’

For all the extravagant, enchanted bursts of magic the Genie could do, the fun masked quite a tragic figure. He was shackled to a lamp until the last wish from Aladdin (Scott Weinger) finally allowed Genie to be free at last. The first place he planned to visit for a trip 10,000 years in the making is not said, but implied with the yellow Hawaiian shirt and Goofy ears on Genie. And wouldn't you know it, that would be the second time a character played by Robin Williams has worn that outfit.

Director Jerry Rees, who made The Brave Little Toaster, was responsible for the short film Back to Never Land, shown inside the Animation Building at Disney California Adventure. It starred famous news anchor Walter Cronkite, who was joined by a jovial Disney guest, Robin (played by Williams), wearing Genie's final costume change, before the two went on a journey mixed with live-action and animation to celebrate how Disney could bring drawings to life.

‘Back to Neverland’ Had Audiences Learn About the Magic of Animation