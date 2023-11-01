Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy is getting magical this holiday season with Peacock's upcoming new film Genie. A new trailer sees her enter the life of the despondent Bernard Bottle, played by Emmy-nominated I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu. Down on his luck as his life unravels around him, he comes across a mysterious jewelry box that has held McCarthy's genie Flora for over 2,000 years. She offers him not only wishes but much-needed help and friendship at a time when he could use some holiday magic.

The trailer opens with a snapshot of Bernard's life mid-collapse. After missing his daughter Eve's (Jordyn Mcintosh) 12th birthday due to work, his wife Julie (Denée Benton) has had enough and is ready for a trial separation. To make matters worse, his tyrannical boss (Alan Cumming) cans him soon after, leaving him with nothing but bitterness ahead of Christmas. That is until he unleashes Flora by accident and earns himself unlimited wishes. Although he tests this new power out to have his camel or a large pepperoni pizza, he instead strikes up a friendship with the genie as she experiences modern life for the first time with comedic results.

Their newfound bond is exactly what both Bernard and Flora need after their respective woes. The crux of Genie, however, revolves around Bernard trying to win back his family. Flora does what she can to aid her new bestie, including sprucing up his apartment with new decor. Even with a powerful magical entity by his side, rekindling his relationship with his family is still a long shot. Whether their plans work or not, the film is still shaping up to be a classic holiday fairytale about the cheer the right people can bring during the most wonderful time of the year.

'Genie' Brings Together a Strong Cast for the Holidays

Close

Beyond McCarthy and Essiedu, Genie boasts a massively talented supporting cast. Joining Mcintosh, Benton, and Cumming is comedian Marc Maron alongside Luis Guzmán, Tate Ellington, and LaChanze. Oscar-nominated Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral writer Richard Curtis penned the script based on his 1991 teleplay Bernard and the Genie while Love Life creator Sam Boyd directs. Working Title, who previously worked on Love Actually and The Theory of Everything, is producing.

Genie releases on Peacock on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving. Check out the trailer below.