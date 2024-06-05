The Big Picture Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars broke new ground in the Star Wars universe with its unique animation style and storytelling.

The series introduced iconic characters like Asajj Ventres and General Grievous.

Despite being non-canon, Clone Wars heavily influenced the future of Star Wars television, paving the way for future animated Star Wars series.

Although Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was a film that shattered box office records upon its theatrical debut, the Star Wars franchise has been quiet on the big screen front for the last few years. Ironically, the series that had once been known for promoting the theatrical experience has turned its sights to television for the near future, with shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka handling the universe’s most pressing developments. Television is nothing new for Star Wars, as Dave Filoni’s shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels helped develop enthusiasm for the franchise in the aftermath of the disappointing reactions to the prequel trilogy. However, the Star Wars: Clone Wars micro-series from Genndy Tartakovsky was the first animated television show to tell stories in the universe.

Star Wars: Clone Wars wasn’t the first Star Wars television show, as the animation company Nelvana had produced the low-budget Ewoks and Droids cartoons in the 1980s shortly after Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi hit theaters. However, the series was far more ambitious in its visual language, as Tartakovsky drew from the kinetic, expressionistic style that made his work on Samurai Jack and Primal so groundbreaking. It was a series that had many highlights, including the emergence of the bounty hunter Durge, Mace Windu facing off with an army of droid soldiers, and the Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith villain General Grievous at his most ruthless. However, the lightsaber duel at the end of Star Wars: Clone Wars’ second season is among the most brutal and exhilarating in the saga’s history.

Star Wars: Clone Wars Release Date November 7, 2003 Cast james arnold taylor , Grey Griffin , Tom Kane , Nick Jameson Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

Anakin Skywalker Battled Asajj Ventress in 'Star Wars: Clone Wars'

Star Wars: Clone Wars is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, where the Grand Army of the Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems are locked in a brutal war to retain the loyalty of the galaxy’s star systems. Even though the events are secretly being organized by Chancellor Palpatine, the Jedi leaders believe that their cause is just and lead the Clone Troopers to attack several strongholds held by Count Dooku (Corey Burton). In the first two seasons of the series, Anakin Skywalker (Mat Lucas) is still a Jedi apprentice learning from Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor). Despite valiantly fighting for the Jedi Order during the Battle of Geonosis, Anakin has not yet proven himself worthy of ascending within the ranks in the eyes of the Jedi Council.

Star Wars: Clone Wars marked the introduction of Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), a character who would become increasingly popular thanks to her subsequent appearances in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. A ruthless, sadistic trainee of Dooku’s, Ventress is tasked with tormenting the Jedi and drawing Anakin into a battle. It’s evident that this set up is part of a larger goal on Darth Sidious’ part. While Dooku is under the impression that Ventress is supposed to kill Anakin, Sidious is secretly hoping that a dance with the dark side will inspire the young Jedi to unleash his inner anger. It served as a stealthy bit of foreshadowing to the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Genndy Tartakovsky's ‘Clone Wars’ Introduced a New Style of Star Wars Animation

Close

After Ventress destroys Anakin’s beloved astromech unit R4-P22, he tracks her down to the forest planet Yavin IV, which later serves as the base of the Rebel Alliance in A New Hope. The duel between Anakin and Ventress is stylistically distinct from any other duel in the Star Wars franchise. The original trilogy explored a more brutal side of combat, and the prequels created elaborately choreographed sequences. However, Star Wars: Clone Wars featured exaggerated movements and highlighted different abilities of the Force. While it would have been impossible to recreate in live action, it perfectly fits within this unique chapter of the Star Wars universe.

Whilst visually stimulating and aesthetically unique, the lightsaber duel in Star Wars: Clone Wars has a significant impact on Anakin’s character arc. There are many visual allusions to the experiences that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has in the cave on Dagobah in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back; while Luke ultimately rejects the dark side after understanding he could become his father, Anakin is unable to control his emotions, and ruthlessly slays Ventress. Ironically, defeating the Sith acolyte is what helps him advance to the rank of Jedi Knight. The sequence is brilliant in how it changes the audience’s perception of the characters. While initially Ventress is seen as an almost slasher-like villain, it’s quickly revealed that she is just as much a pawn as Anakin is. After Anakin ruthlessly pushes her from the side of the cliff, it’s hard not to feel a little bit of sympathy for a character who had once been terrifying.

‘Clone Wars’ Represents the Freedom of ‘Star Wars’ Television

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Star Wars television is at its least successful when it attempts to recreate what was in the films; shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett suffered because the stories that they told were ultimately inessential within the larger Star Wars canon. However, Star Wars: Clone Wars reshaped Star Wars imagery into an original work of art that didn’t require previous knowledge of the universe. Perhaps, viewers less enamored with the dull politics of the Star Wars prequels may have found more to enjoy in Tartakovsky’s series.

While it's sadly now classified as “non-canon,” Star Wars: Clone Wars was highly influential upon the future of Star Wars television. Filoni’s series took a similarly stylized approach to lightsaber combat, resulting in the now iconic duel between Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) within its final season.

Star Wars: Clone Wars is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+