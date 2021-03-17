Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars is finally coming to Disney+. This marks the first time the animated series will be available for streaming. In a release from Disney on their April Disney+ additions, it was announced that Clone Wars would finally be available on the streamer streaming, giving fans a chance to catch up on one of the most unique takes on the franchise.

Star Wars: Clone Wars Volume 1 and 2, which contains all 25 episodes of the Cartoon Network micro-series, will join the streamer in early April. Clone Wars, which originally aired on Cartoon Network from 2003 to 2005, was a micro-series of short (less than 15-minute) episodes that bridged the gap between Star Wars prequels Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Tartakovsky's take on Clone Wars showed us a different side of the Jedi order, one that portrayed the Jedi Knights as mythical warriors capable of great feats of superhuman strength, far beyond what we see in the live-action movies. You want to see Mace Windu obliterate an entire droid armada with his bare hands? It's in Clone Wars. How about a sped-up fight between Anakin and Asajj Ventress, featuring force dash and incredible jumps and acrobatics? Yeah, that's in Clone Wars, too.

Clone Wars not only features the best action in the entire Star Wars franchise, period, but it also introduced the best version of some Star Wars characters. You may remember General Grievous as an asthmatic cyborg who was easily defeated by Obi-Wan with a blaster? You won't get that in Clone Wars. Instead, you get a terrifying Michael Myers in Halloween-like unkillable presence who mows down Jedi Knights like they're butter.

Clone Wars (not to be confused with the half-hour CGI series the Star Wars: The Clone Wars that premiered on Cartoon Network in 2008 and ended in 2020), was well received and even won Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program for both Volumes. Even though the series introduced many elements that would carry over to the franchise at large, including characters like Grievous and Asajj Ventress, and introduced Mat Lucas and James Arnold Taylor as the voice of Anakin and Obi-Wan respectively, Clone Wars was unfortunately declared non-canonical when Disney acquired Lucasfilm.

Still, Tartakovsky has been doing pretty well for himself in the years since Clone Wars, having directed the billion-dollar Hotel Transylvania trilogy, the critically acclaimed (and deliciously violent) Primal for Adult Swim, a revival of Samurai Jack, as well as an upcoming show for HBO Max titled Unicorn: Warriors Eternal which sounds awesome.

Star Wars: Clone Wars Volumes 1 and 2 arrives on Disney+ on April 2.

