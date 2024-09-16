It's almost time for the Savannah College of Art and Design's annual SCAD AnimationFest for digital media to return with a new slate of behind-the-scenes showcases and workshops for students and professionals alike. Before the three-day festival opens the doors to the state-of-the-art SCADshow theater in Atlanta from September 26 through 28, it was announced that the 2024 iteration will honor an industry legend - Genndy Tartakovsky. The mastermind behind Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and the Hotel Transylvania franchise is expected to give a speech at the event on Friday, September 27, and will receive the SCAD AnimationFest Award of Excellence.

Tartakovsky casts a long shadow in animation, working with both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim to create classic series that can be appreciated by both younger audiences and adults. He's won five Emmys and nine Annie Awards for his work, with the most recent winner of both being his pre-historic series Primal. On the big screen, he wrote all four Hotel Transylvania features and directed the first three to financial success, scoring a combined $1.3 billion at the box office. Secured at Warner Bros. with a massive overall deal, he's still going strong too with a third season of Primal secured and the recent release of his latest project, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace expressed excitement in bringing Tartakovsky to SCAD AnimationFest given how many students likely watched his work growing up. Additionally, she teased the other projects she's excited to see from students and alumni throughout the festival.

“This year, SCAD AnimationFest proudly honors a titan of animation and a hero to Bees across the world — Cartoon Network and Adult Swim legend Genndy Tartakovsky, the genius behind Hotel Transylvania and Dexter’s Laboratory. SCAD students grew up on Genndy’s classics, and now, in true SCAD fashion, they’ll experience this 2D icon in 8K reality! And I'll be first in line to see the latest creation from brilliant Bees at SCAD Animation Studios, Chelita — an homage to classic Mexican cinema — the latest animated jewel in SCAD student portfolios ready to launch them into this $260 billion industry. See you at SCADshow....I’ll bring the popcorn!”

What Else Is in Store at SCAD AnimationFest?

Attendees at SCAD Animation Fest this year can also expect sessions with executives and creatives around the animation industry from Adult Swim, Bad Robot, Crafty Apes, DC Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Animation. Various showcases will also demonstrate how the students and alumni of SCAD have contributed to the industry through animation, motion media design, and visual effects, including a panel with former students who helped bring together Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. In addition to showing off student-made short films, a pair of features will be presented including the aforementioned Chelita and Time Flies, which show off the talents of the Bees.

This year's opening night screening will be Adam Elliot's stop-motion darling Memoir of a Snail ahead of its October 25 release date. The schedule then will include industry-orchestrated events, including a behind-the-scenes preview of James Gunn's Creature Commandos with Warner Bros. Animation executive vice-president of alternative programming Peter Girardi and supervising producer Rick Morales, a "behind-the-blade" look at Blue Eye Samurai with production designer Toby Wilson, and a sneak preview of an episode of Adult Swim's upcoming new show Common Side Effects, among other things. Once again, it's a lineup of premiere events meant to inspire and provide insights to students who represent the next wave of animation creatives.

SCAD AnimationFest runs from September 26 through 28 at the SCADshow theater in Atlanta. The full schedule for the event and other information can be found on its official website.