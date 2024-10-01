Being down on your luck is a universal experience, no matter how successful you’ve been in the past. For master animator Genndy Tartakovsky, that dip came just about ten years into the 2000s. He had already created iconic Cartoon Network shows like Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack, and had even dipped into franchise territory with the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but he’s the first to admit that when the recession hit, it hit hard. Luckily, the director and designer had already built a name for himself with his vast portfolio of hit projects, so when help came, it came in the biggest way possible.

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for SCAD AnimationFest where Tartakovsky received the Award of Excellence, the filmmaker shared the story of how he landed the job of building the storyboards for Iron Man 2. He told Collider:

“At the time, I had my own studio, and we were floundering. It was around 2008 and 2009, and couldn’t get any work. It was the recession. I went into Marvel to pitch them an animated superhero series, like, ‘I can take your characters and do what I did with [Star Wars] Clone Wars.’ So I met with Kevin Feige, and we started talking, and he goes, ‘You know, Jon Favreau is a big fan of yours. Do you mind if he calls you?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course.’”

Not completely sure if he’d ever get that phone call from Favreau, when the director did give Tartakovsky a ring, it was a case of one door closing and another one opening. Tartakovsky continued:

“And so then Jon actually called, and the animated superhero thing they weren’t really interested in. So, Jon calls and we met for lunch, and he talked about how he really liked Samurai Jack and the way I do stuff. He actually told me that in Iron Man 1, he would look at the way I structured an action sequence, and he would kind of try to follow it, which was super, super nice. So, he asked if I could help him with the big action ending on Iron Man 2, and I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ I just kind of got in there and just did what I did, and it was super interesting.”

Working On ‘Iron Man 2’ Intrigued Genndy Tartakovsky About the World of Live-Action

Being an acclaimed visionary in the world of animation, Tartakovsky has stuck with that side of the industry, not dipping into the creation or direction of any live-action productions. However, while working with the best of the best over at Marvel Studios, the director said the experience made him confident that his skills could easily transfer off the page and onto a bustling set. He explained:

“That’s as big as it gets as far as filmmaking, and watching [Favreau] maneuver all the different departments and give everybody what they need and still try to figure out how everything works creatively, it was a giant feat. So, we did the big Japanese garden at the end… All the behind-the-curtain stuff is fascinating. It definitely made me realize I could probably do live-action because I could see he’s using the same muscles I use to tell the stories, just a little differently, and obviously a lot more pressure because the investment is huge.”

Stay tuned to Collider for our full conversation with Tartakovsky. You can stream Iron Man 2 now on Disney+.

Iron Man 2 With the world now aware of his identity as Iron Man, Tony Stark must contend with both his declining health and a vengeful mad man with ties to his father's legacy. Release Date May 7, 2010 Director Jon Favreau Cast Scarlett Johansson , Sam Rockwell , Mickey Rourke Robert Downey Jr. , gwyneth paltrow , Don Cheadle Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre superheroes Writers Justin Theroux , Stan Lee , Don Heck , Larry Lieber , Jack Kirby Studio Paramount Pictures, Marvel Studios Tagline Experience it in IMAX for a limited time. Franchise Marvel Expand

