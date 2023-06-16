Good news for fans of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, as the critically acclaimed series has officially been renewed for a third season on Adult Swim. Following the success of its first two seasons, the show's creator teased that he has big things in store for the upcoming installment, which was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The show, which is produced by Cartoon Network, was not only a hit for Adult Swim, with its last season attracting nearly four million viewers, but was also met by critical fanfare, with it going on to win five Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Animated Program."

Of the renewal, Tartakovsky named the show, "a contagious disease that I don’t ever want to cure," adding that "every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control." The show became notable for the way in which it combined artistry, heartfelt storytelling, and pulse-pounding action. Its first two seasons followed a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he formed an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they ostensibly became each other’s only hope of survival until a final standoff becomes fatal. One may expect this would prove somewhat of a dead end for the show, however Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, reassured audiences that while “most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off," Primal is not "most shows." He added, "leave it to Genndy and team to keep us all in suspense as Primal continues its adventure.”

With great faith put into the show's creator, Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios expressed that “when Genndy says he is not finished with Primal, our only job is to do everything possible to support that vision and give him the opportunity to tell more incredible and imaginative stories." Tartakovsky became a big name within the world of animation thanks to his work on such beloved titles such as Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and Sym-Bionic Titan. The visionary's newest project is Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, which currents airs on Adult Swim, before becoming available on Max the following day. When asked by ComicBook about what fans can expect from the new season, Tartavosky shared that he had "something in mind that is so spectacular," teasing the newest chapter would tackle a "brand-new world," one that felt like a "natural progression" for the show.

Image via Adult Swim

Who is Behind Primal?

Created by Tartakovsky, Primal's credits include art direction by Scott Wills (who also worked on Unicorn, Samurai Jack, and The Ren & Stimpy Show), with music composition by Joanne Higginbottom and Tyler Bates (both previously worked on Unicorn and Samurai Jack, with the latter also working on Guardians of the Galaxy). The show's sound effect design comes from Joel Valentine (Big City Greens).

Season 3 of Primal currently has no official release date but will be available on Adult Swim. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below: