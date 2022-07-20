Adult Swim’s Primal boils down the totality of creator Genndy Tartakovsky's vision for minimalist storytelling sensibilities and post-modern cartoon artistry. This style is something Tartakovsy has built over his career, and Primal is his most boldly defining work yet. Amidst the pulpy blood splattering and bestial rage, the hyper-violent pre-historic animated series evolves the elastically fast-paced action and ambient atmosphere that has characterized Tartkovsky’s previous works, such as Samurai Jack, Sym-Bionic Titan, and Star Wars: Clone Wars, with a deceptive amount of cinematic maturity and class.

As the series is about to make its triumphant return with the second season, let us examine two episodes from Season 1 that best demonstrate the epitome of one of Tartakovsky’s directorial trademarks: his master suspense and electrifying payoff.

The fifth episode, “Rage of the Ape-Men," has an agonizingly slow rise of tension as Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and Fang happen upon a peaceful tropical oasis that lowers their guard and gives them time to relax. After battling various primordial horrors in the preceding episodes, the pair take a well-deserved rest in what appears to be a safe haven of fresh water and plenty of fish. Spear, much like the audience, cautiously navigates these moments in supposed paradise knowing that at any second, something inevitably will start hunting them down. Sure enough, the pair are ambushed by a warrior cult of hulking primates that wring the duo to the brink of death in an agonizingly bloody clash of man, ape, and beast.

Tartakovsky’s rise and release of tension are prevalent throughout each of his action series and are executed to an almost mathematic efficiency. For as long and quiet the rise of tension is, the harder hitting and intense the action will be when it arrives. In Samurai Jack, for example, the episode “The Princess and the Bounty Hunters” executes nearly twenty minutes of suspenseful anticipation for what amounts to a pulse-pounding battle that lasts mere seconds. “Rage of the Ape-Men" operates very much the same as the episode’s atmosphere is permeated with dread in its former half as it builds on the viewers expectations of something horrible happening and readies them for the most intense violence the series has had to date through an indulgently quiet and uneventful first act.

The tension of the seventh episode, “Plague of Madness” is also amplified by quiet moments, but they are intertwined within the intense action as opposed to leading into it. Spear and Fang encounter an Argentinosaurus infected with a writhing sickness that renders the peaceful herbivore into a zombie-like monster. This episode’s chase for survival has the main duo experience mortal terror and fear unlike any they have experienced in their travels as they must escape with their very lives, rather than defeat another foe.

RELATED: SDCC 2022 Schedule: 'Bob's Burgers' and Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' Headline Friday Panels

Image via Adult Swim

The entire episode has Spear and Fang desperately looking for an escape from the zombie-dino's relentless rampage. The chase is intense and pushes Spear and Fang closer to crippling with every step. Quiet moments are fewer and father between than a typical episode, but are implemented not to build tension but to amplify it. Much like a typical horror/slasher film, the brief moments of solace are cut short with an unexpected jump back into the intensity.

These moments are tense for how uncertain the characters’ safety is as the monster could be lurking around the next corner and the chase starts back up again. Unlike a traditional slasher, however, the tension is broken naturally and more dreadfully than a standard jump scare as it shows the characters realize the danger they are in and the fear they experience in response to it. Compared to “Ape-Men”, “Plague of Madness” builds its suspense from knowing what is about to happen and how to avoid it instead of dread over what is uncertain.

Director Tartakovsky's quick and intense action scenes have the impact that they do because of the long, quiet moments that accompany them through patient pacing and loads of foreboding atmosphere to build suspense and tension.