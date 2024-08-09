The Big Picture Genndy Tartovsky's Fixed! has been shelved by Warner Bros.

Fixed! is now seeking a new home for distribution after Warners decided not to release it, joining a string of other high-profile films.

CEO David Zaslav's decisions to write off films like Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme have faced heavy criticism, leading to controversy and backlash.

Warner Bros. has become infamous over the past few years not for releasing films, but for putting them on the backburner. They have seemingly done this with another project, as Puck reported that Warners has decided to no longer release their upcoming film Fixed!, an animated project directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Though production on the film was reportedly completed last year, Fixed! has now become the latest Warner Bros. project to start looking for a new home.

The R-rated comedy film was a co-production between Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema banner and Sony Pictures, with Warners slated to release it through New Line. However, Warners has, for unclear reasons, decided not to go ahead with releasing the film, and has instead given the film's distribution rights back to Sony. Sony is now seeking either a streaming service or another distributor for the film, otherwise, Puck reported that Fixed! will likely end up as a tax write-off. This would make it the latest in a string of high-profile Warner Bros. films to meet the same fate; the trend began in 2022 when the studio announced it wouldn't release the highly anticipated superhero film Batgirl, and made the same choice with the animated films Coyote vs. Acme and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

Fixed! was not a small film, either, as it had a slew of A-listers attached. The film would have followed Bull (Adam DeVine), a dog that learns he is scheduled to be neutered the following morning and embarks on an adventure on his last night before being fixed. The film, described as an animal road-trip comedy, also included the voice cast of Kathryn Hahn, Idris Elba, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, and River Gallo. Tartakovsky also has significant animated experience, having helmed numerous Cartoon Network shows and the first three films of the Hotel Transylvania series.

Warner Bros. Has Received Heavy Criticism for its Write-Offs

Close

Warner Bros., particularly in the era of CEO David Zaslav, has made writing off its films something of a staple. This has led to significant criticism among the creatives involved with the projects, particularly when it comes to Batgirl and Coyote Vs. Acme. Zaslav has said in the case of Batgirl that axing the film was "was difficult and it was painful. But I think it was the right decision for the company and it was necessary." However, this has not alleviated any of the controversies or anger surrounding the decisions.

While Batgirl was just the beginning, the demise of Coyote vs. Acme led to backlash that was nearly industry wide, particularly following reports that the Warner Bros. executives that did away with the film never even saw it. However, there have also been reports that Warners is continuing to shop the film around, meaning audiences may still the finished product one day. Perhaps something similar will eventually happen with Fixed!

Stay tuned to Collider for any updates on Fixed!