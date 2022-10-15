Having existed as a film genre for over a century, horror cinema has evolved from its earlier influences of folklore, superstitions, and Gothic literature. Over time, the horror genre has become one of the most identifiable genres, with its familiar iconography, dark subject matter and aesthetics, and distinct fearful tone.

Like many genres, to remain relevant, horror cinema has learned to adapt and evolve. By adopting new traits and merging with external genres, horror cinema is bending genre conventions to create something entirely new. This hybridization of the horror genre has seen the creation of new subgenres, new aesthetics, and new emotions that dare to elicit something beyond fear.

‘Alien’ (1979) — Sci-fi Horror

During its return to Earth, the commercial spaceship Nostromo intercepts a distress signal from a distant planet. After finding the planet inhabited by thousands of strange eggs, the crew head back to the ship, unaware of the deadly alien parasite, they have brought on board.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Alien is the first film in the iconic franchise that sets the tone as a horror movie. As each crew member gets picked off one-by-one by the Xenomorph aboard the ship, it echoes the key narrative structure and tropes of classic slasher films.

‘Blade’ (1998) — Action Horror

While Morbius, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Werewolf by Night have been recent horror entries in the MCU, Marvel had previously explored this intersection of action and horror cinema with Stephen Norrington’s Blade.

Following the titular character, Blade (Wesley Snipes), a human-vampire hybrid and vampire-hunter, the movie is full of action sequences that see the skilled hunter face off against his bloodthirsty enemies who seek world domination. By combining the best of the action genre—complex weapons, extravagant fight sequences, and machismo—with the stylistic aesthetic and gore of horror cinema, Blade brings the classic vampire figure of the horror genre into the superhero narrative.

‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015) — Western Horror

After Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell) learns that a cannibalistic clan of cave-dwellers has kidnaped several villagers from his small town of Bright Hope, he bands together a posse of men who have the arduous and frightful task of tracking down these troglodytes and rescuing their townsfolk.

S. Craig Zahler’s Bone Tomahawk had the difficult task of combining two disparate genres—the declining Western genre with the popular horror genre. With its eerie atmosphere and plenty of gore and violence, the horrors of Bone Tomahawk are enhanced and made all the more realistic through its historical Western setting.

‘Shadow in the Cloud’ (2020) — War Horror

Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz) is a World War II pilot traveling aboard a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress with top-secret documents. During the flight, a winged gremlin terrorizes the aircraft, placing the mission and the crew’s lives at stake.

Part creature feature, part war film, Roseanne Liang’s Shadow in the Cloud combines the elements of horror cinema with key iconography from the war genre. With its interesting aerial locale, Shadow in the Cloud sees the horror genre take to the skies in a dogfight showdown. Merging the horrific monster with the experience of being a female fighter pilot bombarded with misogynistic comments from male officers, Shadow in the Cloud combines the horror and war film genres to highlight multifaceted horrific experiences beyond the fictional.

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006) — Fantasy Horror

Set in Spain during 1944, 10-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) travels with her pregnant mother to stay with her tyrannical stepfather Capitan Vidal (Sergi López), in his mansion. Feeling alone and afraid, Ofelia stumbles across a decaying labyrinth guarded by a mysterious faun who promises she can fulfill her destiny and join the mythical underworld by completing three terrifying tasks.

From the curious and creative mind of Guillermo del Toro, Pan’s Labyrinth is a dark fantasy film with horror elements that engrain this coming-of-age tale with enchanting symbolism. Boasting del Toro’s signature other-worldly characters—such as the grotesque Pale Man (Doug Jones)—this genre-bending dark fantasy film allowed del Toro’s creativity to flourish, adding new terrifying characters to horror iconography.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (2014) — Mockumentary Horror

Viago (Taika Waititi), Vladislav (Jermaine Clement), Deacon (Jonathan Brugh), and Petyr (Ben Fransham) are four vampires who share a flat in New Zealand. Followed by a documentary crew, What We Do in the Shadows documents the lives of the four housemates as they try to cope with the complexities of modern life.

Directed by Waititi and Clement, What We Do in the Shadows brings one of the most iconic and ethereal figures of horror cinema into a reality that makes their existence in the modern world appear all the more comedic.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ (2022) — Comedy Horror

During a hurricane, a group of 20-somethings are isolated in a remote mansion and resort to passing the time by playing the murder-mystery party game “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” When the game takes a deadly turn, the friends begin turning on one another as they try to uncover the killer among them.

In Halina Reijn’s English-language debut, Bodies Bodies Bodies follows in A24’s footsteps of excellent explorations of youth culture. Combining core aspects of the slasher film with the self-aware comedy of Gen Z humor, Bodies Bodies Bodies bends the boundaries of the horror genre in this satire of both horror film tropes and Gen Z culture.

‘Warm Bodies’ (2013) — Romantic Horror

R (Nicholas Hoult) is a zombie who starts to grow romantic feelings for the human Julie (Teresa Palmer) he meets during a zombie raid shortly after eating her boyfriend's brains. As their relationship grows, R slowly transforms back into his human form.

Heralded as a "zom-rom-com," Jonathan Levine’s Warm Bodies is a unique retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in a horror setting. While zombies are often depicted as shambling, cannibalistic corpses, by merging the horror genre with romance, zombies now warm hearts just as much as they eat them.

‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ (2017) - Musical horror

During the Christmas season, a zombie apocalypse has threatened the town of Little Haven forcing Anna (Ella Hunt) and her school friends to fight, slash, and sing their way to survival.

Directed by John McPhail, Anna and the Apocalypse is a rare kind of horror film, where instead of fighting the monsters with guts and weaponry alone, their fight is aided by the power of musical numbers. Taking its inspiration from popular zombie films of the past—notably Shaun of the Dead and its synchronized, choreographed musical fight scenes—by merging the horror genre with the musical, Anna and the Apocalypse is a creative way to update two classic genres for a modern audience.

‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ (2020) — Mystery Horror

In a small Utah town, John Marshall (Jim Cummings) is a police officer at wit’s end, struggling not to give in to the paranoia that has the townsfolk convinced that a werewolf is responsible for the dead bodies that turn up after each full moon.

A police procedural narrative combined with a grisly creature feature is Cummings’ horror whodunit film The Wolf of Snow Hollow. Following the quirky ensemble of townsfolk, the film balances standard horror tropes with an elaborate murder mystery narrative that keeps you guessing. Since both the mystery genre and slasher films equally rely on audience anticipation for the dramatic reveal of the killer, The Wolf of Snow Hollow seamlessly blends these two genres together.

