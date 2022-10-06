Variety is the spice of life, or so the saying goes. The same is true for the film genres, whose tropes and conventions often risk going stale. But every once in a while, a film comes around that turns the genre on its head or otherwise curbs audience expectations of what a genre film can be.

Horror films are especially saturated with genre-bending flicks. Some blend laughs with scares, while others mix shocking visuals with poignant commentary and social critique. A few of the greatest horror films of all time have not been afraid to cross such lines. With Halloween fast approaching, there are more than a few worth checking out.

‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2012)

With a cast that boasts the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Sigourney Weaver, The Cabin in the Woods isn’t your average wilderness slasher. While it might look like your run-of-the-mill horror movie, the film masterfully plays with genre tropes in a highly refreshing way. The film isn’t all one-liners and quips either; the film’s self-aware horror satire is built into its very bones.

The film is directed by Drew Goddard, the screenwriter behind other famous films like Cloverfieldand The Martian. The Cabin in the Woods follows a group of college students as they fall victim to an array of monsters while on a forest cabin retreat, unaware that their misfortune is being engineered from afar.

‘Aliens’ (1986)

James Cameron’s science fiction action classic Aliens might be the seminal genre-bending horror film. Blending the chilling terror of Ridley Scott’s Alien with pulse-pounding '80s action, Cameron made a sequel that both respected and redefined one of cinema’s most iconic monsters.

Aliens reunite audiences with Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the sole survivor of the iconic xenomorph’s attack on the Nostromo. When a human colony on the moon on which the Nostromo’s crew first encountered the creature goes dark, Ripley joins a team of Colonial Marines to discover the truth of its inhabitants’ fates.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ (2022)

The latest horror outing to be released by production company A24, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a ruthless and quirky black comedy slasher. The English-language debut of director Halina Reijn, the film serves as both a grizzly whodunnit and a satirical interrogation of the anxieties of society’s younger generations.

When a group of friends becomes stranded in a remote mansion by a hurricane, a party game turns dark when the group discovers a dead body. Bodies Bodies Bodies boasts an impressive cast, which includes the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson.

‘Parasite’ (2019)

It’s not every day that a film takes over the world, eating up accolades left and right like Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The 2019 black comedy thriller combines poignant social commentary, side-splitting laughs, and various elements of the horror genre to great effect. Upon its release, Parasite stole the hearts of audiences and critics alike, winning four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards and becoming the first non-English-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The film centers around the Kim family, a poor family of four living in Seoul. To better their standing, the Kim family members create false identities to become employed by the wealthy Park family and, later, infiltrate their home.

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006)

Although outfitted with the charm and whimsy of a fantastical children’s tale, Pan’s Labyrinth is a dark fantasy film that has more in common with a historical thriller than your average adorable children’s flick. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the acclaimed director behind The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley, the 2006 foreign-language film is a breath of fresh air for fantasy fans.

While del Toro’s film is not strictly part of the horror genre, the film contains enough chilling imagery to unsettle even the most seasoned terror junkies. Set during the Spanish Civil War, Pan’s Labyrinth tells the tale of Ofelia, a young girl who discovers an overgrown, magical labyrinth full of trials and mythical creatures.

‘Shaun of the Dead’ (2004)

This 2004 zombie comedy is one of the best British horror films of the 21st century. Shaun of the Dead was directed by Edgar Wright, the mastermind behind Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver. The film incorporates conventions of archetypal zombie flicks with Wright’s iconic style, upbeat editing, and cinematography, making Shaun of the Dead one of the wackiest takes on the end of the world.

The film stars Simon Pegg as Shaun as he braves the zombie apocalypse in London, with his best friend Ed, played by Nick Frost.

‘American Psycho’ (2000)

Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel of the same name, American Psycho blends horror and thriller film conventions with dark comedy and scathing social satire. Directed by Mary Harron, this chilling adaptation has since become one of the internet's most beloved cult films.

In one of the most striking performances in his career, Christian Bale plays Patrick Bateman, who leads a double life as both an investment banker and serial killer. American Psycho also features the talents of other celebrated actors like Willem Dafoe, Chloë Sevigny, and Jared Leto.

‘The Evil Dead’ (1981)

Undoubtedly one of the greatest horror cult films of the 1980s, The Evil Dead and its sequels are now a staple of the genre. It’s easy to see why Marvel Studios brought director Sam Raimi on board to helm Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, as The Evil Dead’s unique style of comedic, guilty-pleasure horror was likely a source of inspiration for the 2022 MCU film.

Though the film begins with a group of college friends arriving at a remote forest cabin, The Evil Dead focuses on Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and his fight to survive against the demonic spirits he and his friends unwittingly unleash.

‘The Host’ (2006)

This 2006 South Korean monster film mixes blockbuster spectacle and visual effects with cautious political messaging. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the film was the highest-grossing South Korean film at the time of its release.

The film begins with the terrifying emergence of a monster from Han River. When the monster abducts Park Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung), the daughter of the film’s main character Park Gang-du (Song Kang-ho), his attempts to rescue her lead him to nail-biting encounters with the film’s elusive and ruthless beast.

‘Coraline’ (2009)

This 2009 stop motion-animated film is based on the children’s book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman, the creator behind Netflix’s The Sandman and American Gods. Although its colorful world and eclectic characters might fool audiences into believing that Coraline is an ordinary children’s film, the creatures that lurk within are more sinister than you might think.

Coraline features impressive visuals engineered by Laika Studios. A cast featuring the likes of Dakota Fanning, Keith David, and Ian McShane helps bring its characters to life. The film tells the story of the titular Coraline Jones (Fanning) and her discovery of a secret world locked away behind a door in her new home.

